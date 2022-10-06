MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch: Buy now or wait?

While the MacBook Air is very popular, some users need more. More performance, more battery, more ports, a bigger screen… If you need more, you need a 14- or 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Before you spend all that money on something you hope to keep and use for years, it’s worth asking if it’s a good time to buy. In the world of computers, there is always something better on the way, but if it Many Better it’s coming thusyou may want to wait.

It’s been almost a year since the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro was first released and it may be updated soon. Here’s our buying advice for the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inch: Prices and Specifications

October 2021

The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro received a massive silicon upgrade from Apple in Apple’s Unleashed Event. It starts with a new processor (M1 Pro or M1 Max), but it’s more than just speed. It has a new display (Liquid Retina XDR), more ports (three Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and SDXC), a full-size row of function keys, and a new design. It replaces the Intel model released in 2019.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) RRP:

£1,899 (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD); £2,399 (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) Read full

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) review MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) RRP:

£2,399 (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD); £2,599 (M1 Pro 10-Core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD); £3,299 (M1 Max 10-Core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999. The 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499. There are processor, RAM, and storage options that can be worth more than $6000.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inch: Why you should buy

The MacBook Pro is a formidable machine that checks almost every box on a professional user’s wish list. It’s fast, capable, and powerful, and makes Apple’s professional laptop computer at the forefront of the pack. The screen is reason enough to want one, as mini-LED and ProMotion are brought to the Mac for the first time, with extreme brightness (peak 1,600 nits) and excellent color accuracy. Apple claims that the M1 Pro chip is 70 percent faster than the M1, and that the M1 Max has a GPU four times more powerful than that of the M1. It also has more RAM, several times more bandwidth, and a super fast SSD.

There are also a lot of ports. Apple has added three Thunderbolt 4 ports to the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as an HDMI port and an SDXC card slot. There’s also an upgraded 1080p FaceTime camera, though you’ll need to treat the notch of the screen like an iPhone. But we think that’s an acceptable trade-off for a lot of power.

The new MacBook Pro is a big investment, but if you need the power it offers now, get one. Every new Mac is always the best Apple has ever made, but the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro is a huge leap over both the previous model and in the history of the MacBook Pro, and we think you’ll be very happy with your purchase.

We recommend getting as much storage and memory as possible. The 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro starts with 16GB of RAM and goes up to 32GB with the M1 Pro and 64GB with the M1 Max chipset. The upgrades aren’t cheap, but they are well worth the years of investment from now when your device can still run as smoothly as it did when you bought it.

If you decide to make the investment now, Don’t buy it directly from Apple. External retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are Introducing the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro at great discounts, up to $400 off the regular price. (The Apple Store does not sell clearance items or display sales prices on current stock.) The advantage of shopping for one of these sales is that customization options are limited, so for example, you have to settle for whatever RAM and SSD configuration is being offered. But if you are okay with that, you will save a lot of money.

Why do third-party retailers offer such huge discounts? This leads us to…

Macworld recommends: WAIT

many of Reports She mentioned that Apple could update the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro in the next few weeks. Sales at third-party retailers are likely due to Apple’s desire to clear inventory to make room for the new version.

This upcoming update will be a processor upgrade to the M2 Pro and Max, a follow-up to the M1 Pro and Max. Performance will improve, but perhaps not as dramatically as switching from Intel chips to the M1 series.

Since the design of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro is only a year old, Apple won’t change it. It should have the same screen, ports, keyboard, and trackpad. It’s all about the processor and GPU for this upgrade.

So, if you absolutely want the latest technology and are willing to pay the full price, stop buying a new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.