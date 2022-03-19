March 19, 2022

Mac Studio disassembly indicates that SSD storage can be upgradable, and more

Ayhan 30 mins ago 2 min read
the first Mac studios in the wildAnd, as always, the first takedowns are making their way onto the web. Most notably so far, Max Tech on youtube He dismantled Mac Studio to reveal the interior, the M1 Ultra, and a possible indication of its upgradeability.

First of all, this disassembly reveals how to get into Mac Studio. From the outside, the Mac Studio doesn’t seem to have any screws, but if you carefully remove the rubber ring from the base of the machine, you’ll find four screws that allow you to remove the base completely.

Once you remove the base of Mac Studio and see the internals, Max Tech realizes that Mac Studio might well feature upgradeable SSD storage. Similar to the Mac Pro, the Mac Studio features two SSD ports inside that are relatively accessible.

Max Tech notes that language on Apple’s website for Mac Studio indicates that storage is “unuser accessible” and that if customers think they may need additional storage in the future, they should “consider configuring to a higher capacity “.

However, due to the “user accessible” language, Max Tech speculates that Apple could offer authorized SSD storage upgrades at some point down the line. an Apple sell likewise SSD Upgrade Kit for Mac Pro.

The video also shows how you can move an SSD unit from one slot to another. This again indicates that the slots can be modular and upgradeable down the line. Unfortunately, there is no chance that you will be able to upgrade the unified memory of Mac Studio because it is soldered to the same chip.

The full video from Max Tech is worth watching and can be found below. Ultimately, it’s not clear if Apple purposely built Mac Studio to allow future SSD storage upgrades, but it’s an interesting possibility to consider. What is your opinion? Let us know in the comments!

