The first criterion for Apple m 1 Ultra slide appeared on Geekbench after today’s event, confirming double M1 Max Already capable of outperforming at the highest level Mac Pro As Apple claims.
The Mac Studio named Mac13,2 with 20 cores M1 Ultra measured received a single-core score of 1793 and a multi-core score of 24055.
By comparison, a higher-end Mac Pro with a 28-core Intel Xeon W chip has a single-core score of 1152 and a multi-core score of 19951, so the M1 Ultra is 21% faster in this particular benchmark when it comes to multi-core performance. For single-core performance, the M1 Ultra is 56 percent faster than the 28-core Mac Pro.
Apple has claimed that the M1 Ultra is up to 60 percent faster than the 28-core Mac Pro when it comes to CPU performance, so Apple may be referring to the single-core differences in the benchmarks it shared during today’s event. That’s just one benchmark, so we could see the M1 Ultra perform better in additional benchmarks after the March 18 release of Mac Studio.
(Thanks Dion!)
