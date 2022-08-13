Lynne Dawson, MVP of the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win, at hospice

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Lynne Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered nursing homes in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his radio career in 1966, confirmed that Dawson is in hospice care through his wife Linda.

Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, and former quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, died at 87. Batman Archive Lynn Dawson of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during a 1969 NFL football game in Kansas City. Getty Images

The Chiefs MVP won the 23-7 Super Bowl over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

From Alliance, Ohio, Dawson starred in Purdue and was selected fifth overall by Pittsburgh in the 1957 NFL Draft. After seeing limited time in the NFL in three seasons with the Steelers and two with Cleveland, he joined the Dallas Texans in NFL in 1962, and reunited with former Purdue assistant coach Hank Stram.

Len Dawson fired a pass against the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl I on January 15, 1967 in Los Angeles. NFL

Len Dawson led The Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title. WireImage.com

Dawson moved with the team to Kansas City the following season and remained the quarterback for the Chiefs until his retirement in 1975.

In addition to his work at KMBC where he was the station’s first sports announcer, Dawson has been a game analyst for NBC Radio Network and Chiefs and host of HBO’s Inside the NFL.