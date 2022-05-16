Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Dominant 7’s playwright effort on his way to getting rid of the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix – There will be a surprise participant in the Western Conference Finals next Luka Doncic The Dallas Mavericks, the top seed, knocked the Phoenix Suns out of the NBA playoffs in a completely dominant fashion.

The Mavericks claimed the right to advance to face the Golden State Warriors by rolling to 123-90 from The Suns in Game Seven on Sunday.

After falling into a 0-2 hole with a pair of losses on the road, Dallas won four out of five games, finalizing the series by humiliating Phoenix Stadium. The footprint center crowd booed the Suns at the halftime bell — when the 30-point deficit was the largest ever in a 7-game half-time, according to ESPN Statistics and Information research — and often in the second half.

Doncic, the 23-year-old Mavericks, bumped his ticket to the conference finals for the first time with a performance of 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. He sat the entire fourth quarter, which was a pretty good match at that point.

“It’s Luca,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “He loves theater. The older he gets, the better.”

Doncic dominated the opening possession, when he passed a transforming jump that gave Dallas the lead forever. He finished the first half with 27 points, equaling Phoenix’s total, and became the first player in at least 25 seasons to equal or exceed an opponent’s scoring in a playoff half.

Sixth man Dallas Spencer Dinwiddy He was almost astonishing, scoring 21 from his highest playoff level – 30 points in the first half. It was the first time every pair of teammates had scored at least 20 points in half a 7-game since the New York Knicks game with Patrick Ewing and Alan Houston He did that against the Miami Heat in 1997.

Meanwhile, the star trio of the Suns Devin BookerAnd Chris Paul And Dender Eaton Combined to shoot only one of 15 shots from the ground in the first half.

Paul, the 37-year-old legend who was hoping to finally grab the championship ring after failing to make his debut in the NBA Finals last season, didn’t get a bucket until the Suns trailed by 40 points in the middle of the third quarter. The first Poker basket didn’t come until shortly after in the quarter.