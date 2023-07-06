Louis Robert Jr joins the Derby 2023 Home Run

Todd Frazier was the last White Sox player to pitch in the derby, losing in the Finals to Giancarlo Stanton at Petco Park in 2016. Robert is hoping for better results from his first derby At home level as a youth player in Cuba, which he explained with a laugh on Wednesday.



“I was talking about it with Adolis a few minutes ago. We at least said we had to break the record we set in Cuba, because we didn’t hit any hovers in that competition,” said Robert. “It is definitely an honor to represent Cuba, my country. I am proud of that.”



"We left our country with so many sacrifices in an effort to look for a better future. We managed to get that. Now to be on this platform, to be able to represent our country, it's something that makes you happy and makes you proud. You can carry your country wherever you go."

Luis Sierra, the White Sox bullpen catcher from Colombia who also throws batting drills, will be Robert's derby pitcher and the pair will practice this weekend. Robert is excited to perform on the national stage, and he's not worried about competition," White Sox manager Pedro Grifoll said. It affects post-All-Star batters." I'm not too worried about it, but he's a big part of this team. We need him to come back healthy and ready to go into the second half."



Robert is also committed to taking a smart approach to the derby.



“I’m not going to try to pull every ball, because that can create some problems,” said Robert. “I’ll just go out there and have fun. I hope I can do well and maybe win. But my main goal is to go out and have fun. “”,”type”: “text”}], “contentType”: “news”, “subHeadline”: null, “abstract”: “CHICAGO – White Sox center player Louis Robert Jr. arrived at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby from Through a little encouragement from his friends.

Robert was originally not inclined to be part of the competition – which is scheduled for Monday at 7pm BST in the T-Mobile Corner and will air on the