Lost Ark will not increase server capacity of Europe Central • Eurogamer.net

Update 02/22/22: Amazon Games has responded to player disappointment with Lost Ark server capacity.

In a statement sent to Eurogamer, he confirmed that the Europe Central server would not see an increase in capacity, but that the newly built Europe West server was easing congestion. Below, the statement in full:

“Lost Ark is more popular than we expected, expanding to 800,000 concurrent players in 17 minutes and 1.3 million in 24 hours. That’s the balance in bringing great games into new territories – new increases in demand can also bring, unbelievable challenges.” Expected Due to the complexity of the systems that have to work together, adding more capacity in a “Europe Central” data center is not an option. Instead, Smilegate and Amazon Games have partnered to deploy a new data center for European players in just five days – “Western Europe” – To respond to regional demand.For further clarification, the terms “Central European region” and “Western European region” are names for specific data centers, and do not refer to the geographical region of Central Europe.

“Since it opened four days ago, the new ‘Western European Region’ data center now houses just under 20 percent of our European players and is growing every day. We know the wait times are very frustrating for our players, and we’re encouraged to see that the new data center has succeeded. Already reducing maximum queues by 48 percent. We are monitoring this number closely while we are constantly working to improve wait times.”

Original story 2/21/22: Lost Ark will not increase the capacity of the Central European server any more.

European players of the new MMO ARPG have faced long wait times since its launch.

at New blog postThe game development team acknowledged there were issues but emphasized that there was nothing they could do.

“We know players still face long queues in Europe,” the blog post explained. “Central Europe has a large capacity and unfortunately there is no way to increase the number of players all over the world in Central Europe. It is not possible to add more servers based on the complexity of all the systems that need to work together.”

The Western Europe server created To calculate the popularity of the game. However, there is currently no server transfer functionality, which means that this new server is only an option for new players or those who wish to lose their progress.

The blog post reads: “We’ve definitely listened to the server portability job request and thoroughly vetted our options.” “This instant functionality does not currently exist in Lost Ark. This service has just been rolled out in Korea and is a weekly batch process that requires maintenance to run. It also does not support cross-region functionality. So, unfortunately, it is not a viable option at this point for the Western version – but we We will not rest until we have exhausted all options.”

More improvements are also in the works.

Maintenance was done on Europe Central servers over the weekend to improve compatibility, an important feature that many have struggled with.

Gold sellers spam chat will be blocked as the team works to improve in-game moderation tools. Changes are also in place to prevent fraudulent purchases, including a system to track the legitimacy of a player’s account and limits on daily purchases for each account.

Finally, ongoing fixes for matching bugs and store stability issues are a top priority.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this launch window issues. Your feedback and issue reports are very helpful and appreciated, as we continue to work together to make Lost Ark the best we can be.”

Lost Ark, the free-to-play MMO from Smilegate and introduced to the West by Amazon Games, proved incredibly popular in its early weeks with The second highest peak ever on Steam.