Lost Ark became the second most played game in Steam history after just 24 hours

missing coffin It comfortably surpassed 1 million concurrent players after just 24 hours, becoming the second most-played game in Steam history by concurrent numbers. the DiabloLike the MMO that launched yesterday in the West, after Amazon Games teamed up with Smilegate RPG for translation missing coffin It is available in English. It has now gone through simultaneous records for both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive And dota 2, which regularly dominate the top of most played Steam games.

missing coffin It is so popular right now that it has had server issues and there is just a queue to start playing it. SteamDB menus simultaneous players missing coffin At 1,311,842, transient CS: GOThe record was 1,308,963 players and Dota 2The number is 1,295,114. However, it is not clear exactly how many of these players are actively playing the game and not sitting in the server queue.

Either way, it’s now second to the top of the concurrent list behind only PUGB. He still has a long way to go pubgPeaked 3,257,248 players of all time. missing coffin It is the second huge success of Amazon Games after that new world He set a concurrent record of 913634 players four months ago.

missing coffin Originally released in 2019 in South Korea, it has millions of active players in South Korea, Russia, and Japan. It’s free to play and has also quickly climbed to the top of Twitch, surpassing the popular Just Chatting category.

