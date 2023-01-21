Los Angeles Lakers – Memphis Grizzlies pitching accident implicates Shannon Sharp, Ty Morant, Dillon Brooks

Shannon Sharp W Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were involved in an apparent on-court incident at a Friday night game in Los Angeles.

Sharpe, co-host of Fox Sports’ “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” was sitting on the court at the game but was escorted away by security officials after he yelled at the players and there was an incident.

According to the Memphis trade appeal, the altercation occurred after the final possession of the first half. Morant was walking off the court toward the locker room before stopping and walking over to Sharpe.

Teammate Stephen Adams intervened as the two approached Sharpe.

Video of the incident shows that others were quickly involved, including Morant’s father T. Morant, and a crowd of people in the area.

Security officials separated the group and the players left for the locker room before returning for the third quarter.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that the incident may have started initially with Brooks, Small striker Who was covering the Lakers LeBron James.

Sharp joked that Brooks was “too young” to guard him.

Sharp told ESPN

He added, “He said, ‘P–’ I and I said, ‘P–You.’” He started coming to me and I said, “You don’t want these problems.” Then Ja came out of nowhere.”

Sharpe continued, “He certainly didn’t want those problems. Then Daddy came along and he obviously didn’t want any problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let those idiots fool you now.”

Sharp added: “They’re doing all that talking and dueling and I’m not talking about all that maneuvering.”

Sharp, an NFL Hall of Famer widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends of all time, stands at 6’2″ and is larger than most athletes on the field.

Other videos of the incident seem to confirm that Brooks yelled at Sharpe, who screamed and pointed at the ground in front of him as if signaling him to come over.

Sharpe and Tee Morant were both allowed to take their seats in the third quarter.

The Grizzlies were up in the first half at Crypto.com Arena, 53-49, but eventually lost to the Lakers 122-121.

The Lakers win in the fourth quarter and steal the Lakers player Dennis Schroeder tight victory.

Morant scored 22 points on the team, Adams scored 16 and Brooks scored 9.

On the other side of the court, James scored 23 points and the Lakers led the scoring by Russell Westbrook, who had 29 points.

Memphis has a record of 31-14 while Struggling Lakers They are now 21-25.