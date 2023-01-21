January 21, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Los Angeles Lakers – Memphis Grizzlies pitching accident implicates Shannon Sharp, Ty Morant, Dillon Brooks

Emet 25 mins ago 4 min read

Shannon Sharp W Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were involved in an apparent on-court incident at a Friday night game in Los Angeles.

Sharpe, co-host of Fox Sports’ “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” was sitting on the court at the game but was escorted away by security officials after he yelled at the players and there was an incident.

According to the Memphis trade appeal, the altercation occurred after the final possession of the first half. Morant was walking off the court toward the locker room before stopping and walking over to Sharpe.

Teammate Stephen Adams intervened as the two approached Sharpe.

LeBron James Gears face altered bizarre photos

Shannon Sharpe reacts after being restrained by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies following a verbal altercation after halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
(Harry Ho / Getty Images)

Video of the incident shows that others were quickly involved, including Morant’s father T. Morant, and a crowd of people in the area.

Security officials separated the group and the players left for the locker room before returning for the third quarter.

LeBron James is claiming his patience is waning, not frustrated with the Lakers

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports that the incident may have started initially with Brooks, Small striker Who was covering the Lakers LeBron James.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Watch LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 20, 2023 at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 20: Watch LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 20, 2023 at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
(Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

See also  Sources say James Harden rejects the option with the Philadelphia 76ers and becomes a free agent
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe and Ty Morant, father of #12 Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, are separated by security and the referee during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe and Ty Morant, father of #12 Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, are separated by security and the referee during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(Kevork Djansizian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies is restrained by the referee after a verbal altercation with Shannon Sharp during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 20: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies is restrained by the referee after a verbal altercation with Shannon Sharp during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(Kevork Djansizian/Getty Images)

Sharp joked that Brooks was “too young” to guard him.

Sharp told ESPN

He added, “He said, ‘P–’ I and I said, ‘P–You.’” He started coming to me and I said, “You don’t want these problems.” Then Ja came out of nowhere.”

Sharpe continued, “He certainly didn’t want those problems. Then Daddy came along and he obviously didn’t want any problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let those idiots fool you now.”

Sharp added: “They’re doing all that talking and dueling and I’m not talking about all that maneuvering.”

Sharp, an NFL Hall of Famer widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends of all time, stands at 6’2″ and is larger than most athletes on the field.

Other videos of the incident seem to confirm that Brooks yelled at Sharpe, who screamed and pointed at the ground in front of him as if signaling him to come over.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Stephen Adams #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies is tied down by the team's head coaches and assistant coaches during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 20: Stephen Adams #4 of the Memphis Grizzlies is restrained by the team’s head coaches and assistant coaches during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(Kevork Djansizian/Getty Images)

See also  Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe and Ty Morant, father of #12 Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant, have separated after an altercation at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe and Ty Morant, father of #12 Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant, have separated after an altercation at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(Kevork Djansizian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe and Ty Morant, father of #12 Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe and Ty Morant, father of #12 Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(Kevork Djansizian/Getty Images)

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Sharpe and Tee Morant were both allowed to take their seats in the third quarter.

The Grizzlies were up in the first half at Crypto.com Arena, 53-49, but eventually lost to the Lakers 122-121.

The Lakers win in the fourth quarter and steal the Lakers player Dennis Schroeder tight victory.

Morant scored 22 points on the team, Adams scored 16 and Brooks scored 9.

On the other side of the court, James scored 23 points and the Lakers led the scoring by Russell Westbrook, who had 29 points.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe is rehearsed by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies following a halftime altercation against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe is rehearsed by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies following a halftime altercation against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(Harry Ho / Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 20: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts as he walks off the bench during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 20: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts as he walks off the bench during halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
(Harry Ho / Getty Images)

See also  How to watch NFL on Amazon Prime

Memphis has a record of 31-14 while Struggling Lakers They are now 21-25.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Juventus discount 15 points on transfer deals

8 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Loyola Marymount snaps Gonzaga’s home winning streak at 76

1 day ago Emet
3 min read

The mother of the UGA football player who was killed in the plane crash says the family has “no plans” to take legal action

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

4 min read

Los Angeles Lakers – Memphis Grizzlies pitching accident implicates Shannon Sharp, Ty Morant, Dillon Brooks

25 mins ago Emet
2 min read

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising has been announced for PS5, PS4 and PC

27 mins ago Ayhan
3 min read

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s Prime Minister

31 mins ago Aygen
2 min read

Pointer – Foreign – A fuel tank exploded at the Mol gas station in Poland

8 hours ago Arzu