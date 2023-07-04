Los Angeles hotel workers strike disrupts weekend

Inside the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, a high-rise luxury hotel with a rooftop pool and towering views of the city, Jason Hernandez said Monday that things seem normal. The housekeeper had cleaned his room. The lobby was tidy, if a little quiet.

It wasn’t until he walked out and ran into metal security barriers in front of the hotel doors and dozens of people walked in, chanting and drumming that it was clear his vacation plans had been upended by a massive strike by thousands of hotel workers.

Nearly 15,000 housekeepers, cooks and front desk employees across the region quit their jobs over the weekend, demanding higher wages and better benefits. The strike, which began on Sunday, coincided with a long July Fourth weekend, when thousands of visitors turned up for conventions, weddings and parties.

“Inside, you’re kind of forgetful,” said Mr. Hernandez, 26, who was in town for Anime Expo, a celebration of Japanese animation, and dressed as a League of Legends character with a long brown cloth with a blue gem on it. brow. And then she’s like, ‘Oh my God, all these crazy things are happening. “