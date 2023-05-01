Lordstown Motors warns of bankruptcy after Foxconn financing deal falters

Signs outside the corporate headquarters of Lordstown Motors in Lordstown, Ohio, on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Shares of electric car start-up Lordstown Motors revealed on Monday that a financing deal with Foxconn is in jeopardy — and that it could go bankrupt if the deal doesn’t go through. Shares fell 25% in early trading.

Lordstown said on Monday Regulatory filing It received a letter from Foxconn on April 21 alleging that the startup had breached an investment transaction because its stock had fallen below $1 per share for 30 consecutive trading days, prompting a delisting notice from the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The beleaguered startup struck a deal to sell its Ohio factory to the Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant last year. After that deal, which closed in May 2022, the two companies agreed to a second deal in which Foxconn would invest up to $170 million in Lordstown, equivalent to a 19.3% stake.

Foxconn paid the first $52.7 million owed under that deal last year, but the rest — and the deal itself — is now at risk.

Under the terms of the deal, Foxconn is supposed to invest $47.3 million within 10 days of regulatory approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. This approval was obtained on April 25, Lordstown said, which means Foxconn is obligated to make this investment by May 8.

Lordstown said he was concerned that more investment would not come before that deadline, and that Foxconn did not appear to be making a good faith effort to complete the EV plan that is one of the highlights of the deal.

The two companies have agreed to finalize a plan to jointly develop a new electric car by May 7, after which Foxconn will commit to investing an additional $70 million. According to Wordstown, this plan has not been finalized because Foxconn is not making “commercially reasonable efforts” to finish it.

In a statement to CNBC, Lordstown said Foxconn’s actions were “completely unjustifiable” and had resulted in “material – and becoming irreparable – damage to the company.”

Lordstown warned in the filing that it could be forced to file for bankruptcy protection if the Foxconn deal fails. The company still has $221.7 million on hand through the end of 2022, but lost more than $100 million in the fourth quarter.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.