Lord Of The Rings: Gollum developers “profoundly apologize” for disappointing players

Daedalic Entertainment has apologized for the “disappointing experience” players had with Lord Of The Rings: Gollum. In a statement shared on Twitter, the developers said they “deeply regret that the game did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves” and say they are working to address bugs and technical issues.

A few words from the “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum ™” team pic.twitter.com/adPamy5EjO – Lord of the Rings: Gollum (GollumGame) May 26, 2023



To view this content, please enable targeting cookies.



Manage your cookie settings



“We would like to sincerely apologize for the disappointing experience many of you had with The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum upon its release,” the message begins. “We acknowledge and deeply regret that the game did not live up to the expectations we set for ourselves or our dedicated community. Please accept our sincere apologies for any disappointment this may have caused.”

It goes on to say that they “understand that the success of a game depends on the enjoyment and satisfaction of its players” and that they “have been actively listening to your voices, reading your comments, and analyzing the constructive criticism and suggestions you have provided.”

“Our development team is working hard to address the bugs and technical issues that many of you have encountered. We are committed to providing you with patches that will allow you to enjoy the game to its fullest potential.”

The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum has received extremely negative reviews since its launch last week and is currently rated “Mostly Negative” on Steam. Some of the criticisms are about bugs that might be fixed, but every other part of the experience was also poorly received. The Rachel’s Lord Of The Rings: Gollum review was severe in its assessment of its story, stealth, and every other aspect aside from the environment art.

Gollum seemed like an inevitable stink for a while, as Ed walked away from preview shows with little to no praise in early 2022.