“Lopez vs. Lopez” Gets Ranking for NBC Series – George Lopez Sitcom

George Lopez Back in prime time: NBC has delivered a serial order to Lopez vs LopezLearn TVLine, a new sitcom starring the comedian.

Lopez stars opposite his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez in “a working-class family comedy about dysfunction and reconnection and all the pain and joy in between,” according to the official description. Selenis leva (Orange is the new blackBryce Gonzalez and Matt SheffleyAmerican housewife(Support Team Lead, with Laci Mosley)Black lady drawing showand kiran deolbright side) in recurring roles.

Debbie Wolf (One day at a timeand Bruce HilfordConnersShe will write and serve as executive producers. (Jorge Lopez will also be the EP.) serial Get a trial order Back in October.

Lopez started as a stand-up comedian before starring in ABC George Lopezwhich ran for six seasons from 2002 to 2007. (Helford served as co-creator on that series as well.) Lopez later hosted his own TBS talk show Late Night and starred in the short-lived sitcoms for FX and TV Land.

Earlier this month, NBC I ordered a restart From the classic science fiction series Quantum leapwith Raymond Lee (Kevin was the same F**k) took the lead role from Scott Bakula. For more info on all the new TV shows you might be watching next fall, check out our handy TVLine Pilot season guide.