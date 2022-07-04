July 5, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Looks like Chris Rock and Lake Bell are a hita brunch date, and it looks like they’ll be appearing in public as a couple

Muhammad 1 hour ago 1 min read
Looks like Chris Rock and Lake Bell are a hita brunch date, and it looks like they'll be appearing in public as a couple

Chris Rock He does not hide his relationship with him Lake Bel Anymore – the duo is out in LA for all to see… and we have to say, they look really good together!

The comedian and actress were hitting town this weekend, appearing at Giorgio Baldi together in Santa Monica where they ate. And on Sunday, the couple had a bite at the Coast Restaurant in the same neighborhood… Dine with just the two.

Lake Bell Chris Rock

We were told there was no obvious PDA here – like on a Baldi outing, btw – but they sure sounded flirtatious and in good spirits.

The fact that we see Kris and Lake all over the country together now indicates that they are dating, and they seem serious. You’ll remember…they were recently spotted at a Cardinals game in St. Louis, where they were sitting in the same chest trying to lie down.


TMZ.com

As we noted then, both stars are currently singles and new long-term relationships. Even in the case of baseball, though, they don’t really seem to be hiding anything… and now, the cat is out of the bag.

Nothing to help smooth a tough slap like sweet, newfound love. It’s clear that Chris doesn’t hate everyone.

See also  Kevin Feige from Marvel's Drops Hints on Phase 4 and 'Next Big Saga' for Studio - Deadline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

James Cameron may not direct Avatar 4 and 5 himself – EXCLUSIVE | Movies

9 hours ago Muhammad
6 min read

Weekly horoscopes for the week of July 4th by pieces

17 hours ago Muhammad
3 min read

Amber Heard requests Johnny Depp libel judgment to be served

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

3 min read

New information about the avalanche in Italy has been released

55 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Stock futures stabilize after another week of losses on Wall Street

59 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Looks like Chris Rock and Lake Bell are a hita brunch date, and it looks like they’ll be appearing in public as a couple

1 hour ago Muhammad
7 min read

The Webb telescope will look for signs of life out there

1 hour ago Izer