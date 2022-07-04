Looks like Chris Rock and Lake Bell are a hita brunch date, and it looks like they’ll be appearing in public as a couple

Chris Rock He does not hide his relationship with him Lake Bel Anymore – the duo is out in LA for all to see… and we have to say, they look really good together!

The comedian and actress were hitting town this weekend, appearing at Giorgio Baldi together in Santa Monica where they ate. And on Sunday, the couple had a bite at the Coast Restaurant in the same neighborhood… Dine with just the two.

We were told there was no obvious PDA here – like on a Baldi outing, btw – but they sure sounded flirtatious and in good spirits.

The fact that we see Kris and Lake all over the country together now indicates that they are dating, and they seem serious. You’ll remember…they were recently spotted at a Cardinals game in St. Louis, where they were sitting in the same chest trying to lie down.



As we noted then, both stars are currently singles and new long-term relationships. Even in the case of baseball, though, they don’t really seem to be hiding anything… and now, the cat is out of the bag.