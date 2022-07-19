Looks like Camelot has updated its official website with golden sun artwork

Camelot’s classic fantasy RPG series golden sun It doesn’t get much attention nowadays, but it’s still an important part of Japanese developer history. With this in mind, the Company’s official website It was recently updated apparently with some high quality renderings.

The news was shared by a number of die-hard Golden Sun fans on social media platforms such as Twitter. As mentioned below, it’s great to watch series and characters like Isaac and various gin items get some love:

Camelot has updated their website, and now it features Isaac!

Glad to see them represent the boy, he even jumps around! Isn’t it great! I wonder what he says…https://t.co/i0XfTQdkcA pic.twitter.com/ADF7huM3PM – Followers of Isaac allies ☀️ #GoldenSun20 (@IsaacAdepts) July 18 2022

Camelot Software Planning updated its website today to offer high quality Golden Sun offerings. Some fans were very hopeful that Golden Sun would come back after all. I don’t know why this is surprising, though. I was trying to tell you the whole time. pic.twitter.com/0mTjFG2zXU – Golden Sun Sprite Animation (GS_Sprites) July 18 2022

What does all this mean then? While we’d like to be able to say it’s a sign of things to come, it is likely Only Camelot respects the beloved RPG series.

The Golden Sun series began life as Game Boy Advance in 2001. A sequel followed in 2002 (Golden Sun: The Lost Era) and eventually received a Nintendo DS batch, Golden Sun: Dark Dawn. Since then, Isaac has also appeared as an assistant trophy in Super Smash Bros. Game Ultimate.

Would you like to watch this series return someday? Have you played the latest version of Camelot Mario Golf: Super Rush Until now? Leave a comment below.