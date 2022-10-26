Looks like Britney Spears attacked Selena Gomez during her 2016 speech

It looks like Britney Spears attacked her friend Selena Gomez in a bizarre post shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old pop star appears to be referring to the acceptance speech that Gomez, 30, gave at the 2016 American Music Awards after returning home as her favorite pop/rock artist.

I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here,” Gomez says, as she points to her heart. “I’m not trying to get verification and I don’t need it anymore.”

Spears quotes nearly the first line verbatim in her Tuesday post before expressing her disdain for “good speeches” and women who “shame” other women.

Weird: Britney Spears apparently attacked her friend Selena Gomez in a bizarre post shared on Instagram on Tuesday. The 40-year-old pop star appears to be referring to Gomez’s controversial acceptance speech, 30, which he gave at the 2016 American Music Awards.

“Don’t you just love the nerves of women standing firm for awards and talking about their beliefs about not showing their bodies on Instagram???!!!!!” Spears started.

They say “it’s not something I’m going to do” but these women are the same ones who make $4 million from videos made about sucking and licking homemade ice cream!!!!

The ‘Homemade Ice Cream’ music video may be a reference to Gomez’s 2020 collaboration with South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, titled Ice Cream.

The music video was released in August 2020 and featured photos of Gomez, as well as BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, operating an ice cream truck and eating ice cream snacks.

I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here,” Gomez says, as she points to her heart. “I’m not trying to get verification and I don’t need it anymore.”

Speak out: Spears quotes almost verbatim first line in Tuesday post before expressing disdain for ‘good speeches’ and women who ‘shame’ other women

Information regarding the music video’s budget has not been shared publicly.

Spears continued, ‘These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies!!!! Who cares if he flaunts it??? they must !!!’

“So the next time I see someone who has a big budget video sucking on lollipops but giving valid speeches denouncing other women for exposing their bodies, I’d like to tell these people they are not hypocrites because you suck your lollipops and have a huge budget dreams…

“Why do you stand firmly against girls who only get attention like you and have absolutely nothing????” Spears concluded. Toxic’s hit maker included a photo of herself wearing a red bikini top inside her Thousand Oaks home.

Spears wrote, “They say ‘It’s not something I’ll do,’ but these women are the same women who made $4 million in budget videos of sucking and licking homemade ice cream!!!! The ‘Homemade Ice Cream’ music video seems to be referring To Gomez’s 2020 collaboration with South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, titled Ice Cream

The music video was released in August 2020 and featured photos of Gomez, as well as BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, operating an ice cream truck and eating ice cream snacks. See also Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott change baby Wolf's name

After the encrypted post was posted to Instagram, Spears fans began to speculate that Gomez might be the subject.

Any beef between singers would come as a shock since Gomez was one of the invited to Spears’ wedding to actor Sam Asgari, 28, last June.

The party was held at Spears’s Thousand Oaks estate and was attended by a slew of celebrity guests, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton.

“So the next time I see someone who has a big budget video sucking on lollipops but giving valid speeches denouncing other women for exposing their bodies, I’d like to tell these people aren’t hypocritical because you suck your lollipops and have a huge budget dreams… Spears continued

AUDIENCE: Any beef between singers would come as a shock since Gomez attended Spears’ wedding to actor Sam Asgari, 28, last June. The party was held at Spears’ Thousand Oaks mansion and was attended by a large number of celebrity guests, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

When asked about her attendance, Gomez said ET She believes Spears was surrounded by “a lot of people who love her” that day.

Two months into the contract, Spears honored history by sharing a message to Instagram in which she thanked Disney Channel for wishing her happiness.

Thank you Selena for telling me that all you want is for me to be 3 times happy!!! It was a very very special wedding!!! I wrote.

The mother of two also appeared on Gomez’s photo in the post.

Thanks: Two months into the contract, Spears honored history by sharing a message to Instagram in which she thanked Disney Channel See also Coachella - live updates from the California music festival

Although the pair don’t seem to have worked together in the past, Gomez He previously recorded a song written by Britney called Whiplash.

The tune was supposed to be on Spears’ 2008 album, Circus, but it wasn’t cut, so Selena was able to record it when she was performing with Selena Gomez and The Scene.

She told MTV News: “It was an honor. I just heard the song. I fell in love with it. They gave it to me, the producers who worked on it, and I came and sang and saw that she co-wrote it, so I was really excited.