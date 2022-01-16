Looking at the prices for the RTX 3090 Ti, you will never want to build a PC again

Laptops or consoles seem to be an increasingly attractive alternative to using the machine only for gaming.

Nvidia has released two video cards at CES 2022 The price of the RTX 3050 series was announced as low, And For RTX 3090 Ti peaks In shape. After a while, a third model was confirmed. The RTX 3080 has 12GB Also, but not now.

Currently, the manufacturer has only announced the release date (January 27) and recommended retail price ($ 249 + tax) for the RTX 3090 Ti. It is possible to enter the market late.

Let’s look at the good side, so we have more time to collect, borrow or even sell half of our kidneys, because of course, if we wanted such a monster on our plane, it would be expensive fun. The Video Cards Checked that List of how many traders GPUs in question. What he has got is utterly disappointing.

For example, German and Swiss resellers are asking for the HUF 1,135,523 to HUF 1,396,959 for the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X, but not for less than the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING X TRIO, 810.

There is little reason to be optimistic momomo_us Find a Twitter page that says Amazon Japan, for example, a Calcuro Gaming GeForce RTX3050 Converted to HUF for 136,270. This is a significant difference from the recommended consumer price, but it is still not in stock for a few seconds and is not expected to last long. If so, we can even say to ourselves that we are lucky if we can get that much.

If you are interested not only in the best hardware and devices, but also in the world of games, click here!