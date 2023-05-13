May 14, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

LOOK: Knicks fans deface a poster of Julius Randle outside Madison Square Garden after losing Game 6 to the Heat

Emet 27 mins ago 2 min read
Getty Images

Frustrated after their season-ending loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, a group of New York Knicks fans frowned upon Julius Randle, defaced and trampled on his poster outside Madison Square Garden Friday night. The incident occurred as fans were leaving an MSG observing party for Game 6 in which Randle did not perform well.

Randle, a two-time All-Star and last season’s All-NBA Third Team, scored just 15 points on 3-for-14 shooting, a flat streak that included 1-of-7 from 3-point range. A lack of production from Randle and several other Knicks stars resulted in a 96-92 loss to finish the playoff run despite the heroics and individual brilliance of Jalen Brunson, who scored 41 points to force a closeout.

After the game, a group of fans in Madison Square Garden were seen trampling on an already defaced poster of Randle with the words “Trade me!” Accompanied by a smiling face with its tongue sticking out.

Randle, who signed a four-year, $117 million deal to join the Knicks in 2019, has had a complicated relationship with the demanding New York market. In 2022, Randle responded to being booed by Knicks fans by giving a thumbs up after mustering 25 points to come back to victory, a gesture he later said was a nod to “close f – k“.

Fans’ frustration with Randle over the Knicks’ exit from the playoffs did not come out of nowhere, as the All-Star team was disappointed even though the Knicks as a whole had their best postseason in a decade. In two basketball playoff rounds, Randle averaged 16.6 points and 8.3 rebounds on 37.4 percent shooting.

See also  FIFA World Cup matches: groups, fixtures, kickoffs and full schedule for Qatar 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pickleball replaces Bed Bath & Beyond and Old Navy in malls

8 hours ago Emet
4 min read

Stephen Curry is still great, and Draymond Green will likely return, but the Warriors have to change their ways

16 hours ago Emet
3 min read

2023 NFL schedule release: Colts, Falcons between four teams without a single primetime game

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

4 min read

Does home insurance cover meteorite damage? That’s what the experts say.

5 mins ago Izer
2 min read

LOOK: Knicks fans deface a poster of Julius Randle outside Madison Square Garden after losing Game 6 to the Heat

27 mins ago Emet
3 min read

The capabilities of the Apple headset are said to exceed those of competing devices

28 mins ago Ayhan
2 min read

Kellyanne Conway has some new advice for Donald Trump

33 mins ago Aygen