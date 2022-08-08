Longtime Oklahoma football assistant Cal Gundy resigns after reading the word ‘disgraceful’ aloud from the player’s iPad

Cal Gundy, one of Oklahoma’s most prominent coaches and longest-serving football coach in the Big 12, resigned Sunday night, saying he read out loud “a word I should never, under any circumstances, notice” from the screen of a player’s iPad during A photo session last week.

“The unfortunate reality is that someone in my position could cause harm without ever intending to do so,” Gundy said. He wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “In this circumstance, a man of character accepts accountability. I take responsibility for this mistake. I apologize.”

Gundy, 50, younger brother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, played quarterback for the Sooners from 1990 to 1993, setting nearly every school record by the time he graduated. He then returned as part of Bob Stoops’ first team in 1999 and was part of all 14 Oklahoma Big 12 titles and the 2000 National Championships. He spent 16 years as an appearance coach, followed by seven others training inside receivers, and was an assistant head coach for OU .

Gundy said that at this moment he “didn’t even realize” what he was reading, and once he did, “I was horrified.”

Gundy wrote, “I want to be very clear: The words I read aloud from that screen weren’t mine. What I said wasn’t harmful; it wasn’t intended.” “I am still mature enough to know that the word you said was shameful and painful, regardless of my intentions.”

Sooners head coach Brent Venables, who worked as an assistant alongside Gundy from 1999 to 2011 at Norman, issued an interview statement Sunday night.

“I sadly accept Coach Gundy’s resignation,” Venables said. “He has devoted more than half of his life to the Oklahoma football team and has served our program and university well.” “We are grateful for this commitment. We also acknowledge that by stepping aside he has put the program and the well-being of our student-athletes first. In training and in life, we are all responsible for our actions and the resulting results.”

Gundy indicated in his statement that he did not wish to be a distraction.

“I realize this is a defining moment for football in Oklahoma,” Gundy wrote. “This team – their coaches, players, management and fans – do not deserve to be distracted by things off the pitch while working to continue the tradition of excellence that makes me so proud to be sooner.

“Naturally, I leave these sidelines sad. Coaching this football team has really been my passion in my life.”

Venables said offensive analyst Damien Washington will replace Gundy on a temporary basis.