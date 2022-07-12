London Heathrow Airport says it will limit passenger numbers

Heathrow Airport said on Tuesday it would limit the number of passengers until mid-September, citing a staff shortage that has led to long queues, delays, baggage loss and last-minute flight cancellations.

In an open letter to travelersJohn Holland Kaye, chief executive of Heathrow Airport, has called on airlines to stop selling new tickets as vital functions at the airport have been severely restricted.

“We understand that this means that some summer flights are either moved to another day or to another airport or canceled, and we apologize to those whose travel plans have been affected,” he said. In recent weeks, he said, there have been periods when service has fallen to an “unacceptable” level.