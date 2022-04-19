Logitech’s Lift is an easy-to-understand vertical mouse

Specifications at a glance: Logitech Lift sensor Optical (model not detected) Contact options Bluetooth Low Energy, 2.4GHz Wireless Dongle Programmable buttons 4 Features on board light Nobody measuring 4.25 x 2.76 x 2.8 inches

(108 x 70 x 71 mm) Weight 0.28 lb (125 g) Guarantee One year Price (MSRP) $70

With their impressive tall stature and funky curves, vertical mice require some modification to use. But the purported bonus, if you believe the mouse makers, is greater arm, wrist, and hand comfort due to the natural hand position.

But like any convenient peripheral, you won’t reap any benefits if you don’t get used to the device. Logitech is one of the biggest names in vertical mice, thanks to Vertical MXOne of the most feature-rich vertical mice on the market. The Logitech Lift Wireless Mouse isn’t feature-rich, but it’s more attractive due to a smaller design aimed at small to medium-sized hands, a left-handed option, and more colors.

These options make it easy to find a good fit, which is critical in a work environment. And despite having a decent hand size for both the Lift and the MX Vertical, I found the lift to be easier to hold while navigating the side buttons than any other vertical mouse I’ve used.

vertical design

The elevator places your hand at a 57-degree angle with the desk and in a handshake-like position. For comparison, the MX Vertical is at the same angle, the Logitech trackball mouse, and the MX Ergo, at an angle of 20 degrees. Angled designs reduce forearm pronation, making it more in line with your hand with the rest of your arm. Logitech made the Lifter (4.25 x 2.76 x 2.8 inches, 0.28 pounds) for hands up to 7.5 inches long, while the MX Vertical (4.72 x 3.11 x 3.09 inches, 0.3 pounds) is for hands that are at least 6.9 inches long.

Ergonomics is all about comfort, so Logitech’s vertical mice options include two sizes (and the left one) to benefit people’s needs. But is there any evidence that the vertical mouse can relieve pain?

A little searching for vertical mice

There is no strong evidence that the vertical mouse can alleviate problems such as carpal tunnel syndrome or repetitive strain injury (RSI). Logitech is also careful not to make any strong promises other than saying the mouse “takes pressure off the wrist while promoting a natural forearm posture throughout the day.” However, there is research confirming that vertical rats successfully fight forearm pronation.

one study, 2015 paper, By researchers from Synaptics and the University of Washington School of Public Health, they found that vertical mice severely reduce pronation. It also found that “increasing the height of the mouse and adjusting the mouse top cover at an angle can improve wrist posture without negatively affecting performance,” and that vertical mice can also reduce neck and shoulder discomfort.

For carpal tunnel, the study found that while there was less ulnar deviation with cephalic rats, there was no strong reduction in carpal tunnel pressure.

Work environment experts, including the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Confirms Keep your wrists and hands in line with your forearms when working with a computer. Although it doesn’t make a statement about arm braking.

Germany AGRwhich certifies the MX Vertical and the MX Ergo, Says An uncomfortable mouse or keyboard can, according to Google Translate, “put an undue burden on the spine (particularly the cervical spine) and muscles and joints (mainly the shoulder and hand). These massive stresses, and perhaps also combined with tension, can hit the user with the disease in the long term.”

Therefore, although there is no evidence that the vertical mouse will cure or prevent medical problems such as carpal tunnel, it does reduce pronation and should also help your arm maintain a healthier 90 degree angle. If you experience pain from any of these areas, a vertical mouse may be beneficial.

That is if you use it comfortably.