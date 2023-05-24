Logi Dock Flex is Logitech’s $699 solution for hot desks

Logiech announced the Logi Dock Flex, its latest all-in-one USB-C docking station designed to alleviate some of the frustrations of hot desks and hybrid work. The Logi Dock Flex is kinda similar to the Amazon Echo Show, which features an 8-inch touchscreen that allows users to book rooms and monitor desk availability via Zoom Workspace, Microsoft Teams, or Logitech’s new office reservation software.

The built-in screen is an odd addition to a docking station, but Logitech still manages to cram the Logi Dock Flex with plenty of ports to support a standard desk setup. There are two USB-C ports and one USB-A port located below the screen on the front of the Logi Dock Flex. On the back, you’ll find two more USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a gigabit ethernet port, and a Kensington lock slot.

Logi Dock Flex can show which employee has booked that desk and how long they’ve been using it. Photo: Logitech

It can support two 4K displays via an HDMI connection and one DisplayPort and powers any laptop it connects to with 100W of charging via its dedicated USB-C connection. Employees can also use the Logi Dock Flex to join meetings and view their calendars, photos, and external messages.

Logi Dock Flex is the successor to the original Logi Dock, which is a cool cube-shaped docking station with a built-in speaker. said Scott Wharton, General Manager, Logitech B2B.

At $699, the Logi Dock Flex isn’t exactly cheap. If you don’t need a built-in monitor, there are plenty of affordable docking stations out there, and several — like CalDigit’s TS4 — also offer Thunderbolt support, which the Logi Dock Flex seems to be completely lacking. It includes a free version of Logitech’s desktop reservation software, but can be run independently via the Logi Tune mobile and desktop apps. A paid version of the office booking software is also available for an annual subscription of $49 per office, which provides additional features such as analytics, advanced user management, and office maps. See also Apple reportedly started testing nine Mac models with M2 chipset

The Logi Dock Flex will be available on an unannounced date of “Fall 2023”. Logitech desk reservation software is available now, and the premium features included in the quote will work as a free trial until July 1, 2024.