Lock Upp Premiere: Munawar Faruqui closes with Kangana Ranaut, saying “dhamkiyan mat dijiye”. Watch | web series

New promo for Kangana RanautLock Up will be out before the series premiere on Sunday. The show will air on MXPlayer and Alt Balaji and will have Kangana take on the role of “the jailer” with controversial celebrities as its prisoners. One of the prisoners in the show is a comedian Munwar Farooqiwho was previously not Kangana’s friend in the outside world. ALSO READ: When Faruki slammed Minwer Kangana Ranaut on Twitter before Lock Upp summoned her to hire her sister as manager

In the promo, Kangana and Munawer are seen locking horns right from the start. Kangana asked him, “Menwar, why are you here? I wish you weren’t here to mess with me. Mazaak kar rai rai hu yaar. Joke hm bhi tuh mar saket hina (I’m just kidding. I can crack a joke right?).” Munawwar replied, “Bas thuda Funny nahi tha (just that wasn’t very funny).”

Munawar added, “Mujji’s comedy itself is changing Nahi Karna Hai. Kalakaar kranti nahi la paaya aaj tak (I don’t want to change anything from my comedy. No artist has been able to revolutionize their work).” At this time, Kangana was shocked, noting that she was one artist to do so. She said, “Agar yahan pe saza-e-maut hoti toh inko de di jaati (I would have pronounced the death sentence against him if he allowed it).” Beside her, comedian Sunil Pal is seen laughing.

Munawwar said: Mereko dhamkiyan mat dijiye (Do not threaten me).

In tweets published in 2020 and 2021, she criticized Kangana for her comments on nepotism and other issues. Both are expected to draw attention to the show once again due to their very different political ideologies.

Last year, Munwar spent a month in jail in Indore after the son of the BJP MLA filed an FIR and accused the comedian of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows. Later in November, he came under fire after Bengaluru police refused permission to attend his stand-up comedy show in the city amid protests by Hindu groups.

Other Lock Upp contestants include Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey and Babita Phogat.