Local lawmakers face criminal charges after Putin calls for his impeachment

Petersburg, the birthplace of President Vladimir Putin, has called for the Russian leader to be charged with treason and removed from office in a rare but brazen protest against the war in Ukraine. The courageous step of the Smoninsky District Council provoked an unexpectedly swift and unfriendly reaction. A day after the decision was announced against Putin, a local police station told lawmakers that they faced legal charges “due to actions aimed at discrediting the current Russian government.”

The district council’s statement came in the form of a request to the Russian parliament, the State Duma, and asserted that Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine on February 24 had led to heavy loss of life, turned countless Russian men into crippled veterans, hampered the national economy, and the rapid expansion of NATO. easting.

A second municipal council in the Lomonosovsky district of Moscow followed suit vote for A similar proposal calls for Putin to resign. Outspoken criticism of Putin is rare, and while the two suggestions were little more than token statements, they are a wonderful public reprimand. It also served as evidence that public support for the war in Ukraine is not universal, and could be eroded as a recent survey of Russian public opinion found.

“We believe that the decision taken by President Putin to start the special military operation harms the security of Russia and its citizens,” document Presented Wednesday evening said.

“We ask you to charge the President of the Russian Federation with treason to remove him from office,” the lawmakers wrote.

Putin grew up in the Smolninsky district and began his career in Saint Petersburg, where he served as deputy mayor. Many of the Russian president’s closest friends still live in St Petersburg, with some of them having grown dizzyingly wealthy during Putin’s 22 years as the country’s supreme leader. See also Kamala Harris heads to Poland amid clash over fighter jets - US Politics LIVE | US news

Putin’s United Russia party dominates the State Duma and is practically his rubber stamp, sometimes adopting its policies by unanimous vote.

The authors of the resolution admitted that they had little hope of a response to their request, but believed that they had achieved their largely symbolic goal: to let Russian anti-war opponents know that they were not alone in their feelings, which are often drowned out by the state’s military rhetoric echoed by promoters on state-controlled television.

The Kremlin banned criticism of the war, and embarked on another crackdown on dissidents, including by journalists.

“We understand that Putin will not shed a tear and stop the process,” Nikita Yuverev, one of the seven council members who wrote the document, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “These requests are written for people who are still in Russia and for whom the propaganda is trying to assert that they are a minority, and that there are no people who are against it.”

The Lomonosovsky district statement criticized Putin’s speech and urged him to step down.

“The rhetoric used by you and your subordinates is full of intolerance and aggression,” the statement said. “People fear and hate Russia again while we threaten the whole world with nuclear weapons.” “Therefore, we ask that you be excused from your duties because your opinions and your model of judgment are hopelessly outdated,” Lomonosovsky District added.

Yuverev said that after their request went viral on Russian social media, council members received a “wave of letters of support” from people offering anything from legal aid to donations to cover potentially fines for politicians. See also US warns China against turning Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan into a 'crisis'

In March, Smolensky Council members also wrote a letter to Putin urging him to stop the war because “the fate of thousands of Russian soldiers and millions of Ukrainians are at stake.”

Soon, after Russian troops marched across the border, the Kremlin increased the level of repression against its opponents, banning the use of the word “war” when talking about the invasion and threatening those who openly criticize the Russian army with fines and imprisonment. reformers. Thousands fled the country, and hundreds were fined or arrested for anti-war demonstrations.

While Putin is unlikely to face any charges, lawmakers are already under pressure and face at least a fine.

Just a day after the document was made public, Yuverev received a text message from a local police station ordering him to come and testify in the proceedings initiated against him and other members of the council “due to actions aimed at discrediting the current Russian government.”