Loaded guns are found in Americans’ carry-on luggage

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said Friday that there have never been as many guns found during passenger security checks at U.S. airports as in 2022, and most guns are loaded.

According to data from the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), their employees found a total of 6,301 guns during security checks through December 16, nearly 90 percent of which were loaded. Last year, fewer than 6,000 cases had to be investigated, despite a record 5,972 weapons seized. Every year since 2010, except for 2020, the number of weapons found at airports has increased.

This year, the Transportation Security Administration raised the upper limit of fines, so anyone found in possession of a weapon could be fined up to $14,950 (about 6 million HUF).

According to U.S. aviation regulations, weapons can only be carried in checked baggage, unopened, and must be reported to airport staff at the check-in desk.

According to a 2008 census, US citizens owned a total of 390 million firearms.

In its latest report released on Friday, the Transportation Safety Board also said air passenger traffic is approaching pre-pandemic levels. They found that two and a half million people passed through security gates at US airports on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the highest number of daily travelers since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. Officials are also preparing for increased traffic at U.S. airports during the upcoming Christmas holiday. (MTI)