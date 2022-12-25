Lizzo talks about buying a luxury home after sleeping in her car 10 years ago: ‘Milestone for me’

Lizzo started from the bottom and is now buying herself a luxury home.

In a preview of her upcoming interview on Christmas Day CBS Sunday Morningthe three-time Grammy winner spoke emotionally with host Tracy Smith about her journey leading up to this moment.

the be loved Kroner shared why this special “milestone” was so important to her. The singer revealed all she had endured before it was reported that she paid $15 million for Harry Styles’ luxury home in Beverly Hills, via Instagram. Entertainment Weekly.

“Just 10 years ago, I was sleeping in your car,” the host began the interview at the singer’s home.

“Yeah, yeah,” Lizzo said. And, like, Woo!, staying in, like, people’s rooms and sleeping on their couches. And now, this past tour, which I’ve been lucky to have, you know, staying in really nice places, but I was like, ‘I miss my home.’ Like, I can’t stand it. Waiting to get back to my house and to my bed. And I said, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this.’ It’s like a milestone for me.”

Lizzo accepted her first Emmy Award earlier this year. Moreover, the About the curse of time The hitmaker also appeared as an official couple with Myke Wright on the red carpet for a premiere of her Emmy Award-winning reality series, Lizzo watch out for the Big Grrrls, Through ET