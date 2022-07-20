Liz Truss takes on Rishi Sunak in the race to become the UK’s next Prime Minister

Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during the UK’s Next Prime Minister: ITV debate at Riverside Studios on July 17, 2022 in London, England. charity | Getty Images News | Getty Images

London – Liz Truss will face Rishi Sunak in the final round of the tight race to succeed Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister. Penny Mordaunt crashed out of the race on Wednesday after receiving minimal support in a fifth round of voting among Conservative MPs. Ex-Finance Minister Sunak maintained his lead, with 137 votes, while Foreign Minister Truss came in second with 113 votes. International Trade Secretary Mordaunt slipped to the bottom of the run-off with 105 votes. There were two spoiled ballot papers. Truss and Snack will now compete head-to-head to be appointed leader of the UK’s Conservative Party and thus Prime Minister. The results of the final vote, which goes back to members of the Conservative Party, are due to be announced by September 5 at the latest, and Johnson is expected to remain in office as caretaker prime minister until then.

Wednesday is the latest vote in a tight competition to succeed Johnson, who To step down as Conservative Party leader July 7 after a series of scandals and mass resignations from within his government. Eight candidates reached the first round of voting on July 12, with the number gradually reduced by conservative lawmakers in five stages. in Pre-voting Tuesday – 4th in the contest – Kimi Badenouch, former Minister of Local Government and then Minister for Women’s Affairs and Equality, was removed after receiving 59 votes. Sunak received 118 votes, followed by Mordaunt with 92 votes, and Truss with 86 votes.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is vying to become Britain’s next prime minister. Publishing in the future | Getty Images

The last word will now be for the Conservative Party members – estimated at 200,000, or 0.3% of the British population – who will vote for their preferred candidate. Over the coming weeks, the two contenders will embark on a series of electoral events across the country, where they will be questioned by voters about their policies. Then, Conservative Party members choose the winner in a mail vote, and the successful candidate automatically becomes prime minister.

Sunak, who led the British economy during the coronavirus pandemic, has so far emerged as the favorite to win Britain’s top job. But little is guaranteed in the fast-moving world of British politics. On Tuesday YouGov poll of Conservative Party members, Sunak was seen losing to both Mordaunt and Truss in the final round of votes. At that point, Truss looked ready to beat Sunak by 54 to 35 while Mordaunt was on course to beat him 51 to 37. Sunak has been steadfast in his opposition to tax cuts, arguing instead for the downfall soaring inflation It is Britain’s top priority. However, he has faced criticism for a number of failures under Johnson’s leadership, including breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules.

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves 11 Downing Street in London on March 23, 2022. Daniel Leal | AFP | Getty Images