Seven years ago to today, Jurgen Klopp vowed to turn “skeptics into believers” in his unveiling at Anfield.

After the dust settled on a frantic afternoon at the Emirates Stadium, he found himself facing the biggest challenge since he first arrived on Merseyside.

This was a bleak memory for Liverpool Management. else Premier League Defeat and lose both Luis Diaz And the Trent Alexander Arnold to injury.

When Brendan Rodgers resigned in October 2015 and Klopp was appointed as his successor, the club finished 10th in the Premier League table with 12 points from eight matches.

Today, they are in the same position in the middle of the table with just 10 points from eight games – their worst return at this point in the season since 2012-13, when they finished seventh.

Klopp has achieved a lot in the years since – from Champions League Glory in Madrid for ending a painful 30-year title drought and securing the domestic cup double. He is the most transformed figure in Liverpool history since Bill Shankly and rightly he has the unwavering support of owners and supporters alike.

But the wheels came off. The team that threatened to win everything five months ago now looks a bit worn out. Any long-running talk of a title challenge has been quelled by this setback. Liverpool who are 14 points behind