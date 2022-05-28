Liverpool, Real Madrid and the greats of the modern game | football

It’s the big cup final, baby

After a season that has become more extraordinary with each passing week, it all comes down to this. Two teams fueled by a sense of destiny, compete for a huge prize in a glamorous modern football cathedral; It’s just a shame for someone to lose it. However, when The Fiver submitted his 3,000-word composition in the League Two Supplement Final to The Man, it was sent to us in a thousand pieces, and the scraps arranged on what passes on a desk to spell two words: BIG CUP.

And if that opening maneuver is more telegraph than the Tevie Mbe Hollywood card, Saturday night’s showdown in Paris promises to be less predictable. Liverpool would start as favourites, but Real Madrid have shown that they can destroy a great, carefully built trophy project in 90 seconds, let alone 90 minutes. After an increasingly dramatic comeback late against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, expect Karim Benzema to emerge with a late winner midway through Liverpool.

So, if you are a fan who loves to spread the number of “UCLs” for your chosen team across all available social media, as if you have contributed somehow in any useful way, here are some patented Fiver Analytics for you. Liverpool could go into seven big cups, take them to the same level with Milan – but more importantly, spoil the bleak flow of that ‘we won it’ [x] Times’ hymn. Madrid, of course, have won 13 wins – not that they like to talk about it. That’s right, The Fiver mocks teams for winning big cups. But what’s there?

Both teams earned their place, and both are coached by Deans who are beloved in the modern game. I’m Carlo AncelottiTactical disc for the game n It might amount to a conversation with Luka Modric and a theatrical eyebrow raise – but hey, it works. As for Jurgen Klopp, he remains the Big Cup winning coach and probably keeps morale up Weekend to build a team – He was closely followed by Roberto Di Matteo. To the naysayers who might point out that this is just a repeat of the 2018 final, and that six of the last nine Big Cup Finals have featured at least one of these clubs – a fair point. But again, one of these teams lost at home to Sheriff Tiraspol in the groups. The other qualified thanks to the last equalizer with a header against West Bromwich Albion. by the goalkeeper. Bad luck, Mansfield and Port Vale – that’s the true underdog story of the weekend.

Quote from today

“There have been a lot of dark days and there will be in the future, but I felt ready to be able to lead my team and the players” – Vale coach Daryl Clark Returning after a family bereavement This year, as he prepares to drive them to Wembley on Saturday.

Daryl Clark of Valley. Photograph: Christopher Tommond/The Guardian

five letters

“Within hours of kindly typing my letter Yesterday’s FeverCanadian football has canceled a friendly match against Iran. I knew you were a global force in world football, but that’s simply amazing” – Alan Etherington.

“Interestingly, the Norwich lawsuit described his team as mediocre (Yesterday’s news, bits and bobs). I think if they got to the top of the highs on average they would still be in the Premier League” – Dominic Dawson.

The recent dregs of ‘Clap for Money on TV’ (Five passing messages). Just watch Antiques Roadshow to understand the applause for money. Low value does not get applause from the audience present, big value received a lot of applause … But no one did anything, they simply received news of a large part of the money tied to them. Well done to you! Newcastle fans might understand this idea.” – Paul Sanderson.

Like John McKay (Yesterday’s Messages), I can’t believe I’m lowering myself to write a letter to The Fiver. Especially since I don’t really have anything to say. Kind of like The Fiver” – Steve Mintz.

News, Bit and Pop

Looks like Sadio Mane could be too stay in Liverpool After all. “Come back to me on Saturday and I’ll give you the best answer you want to hear, sure,” he sneered. “It is special. I will give you whatever you want to hear next.”

Sadio Mane with some big hats on his way to Paris. Photo: Olly Scarf/AFP/Getty Images

Forest Green thinks their approach to tempting manager Ian Burchnall of Knotts County is One in the Watford Eye. “We showed ourselves how the moves in football can be done right and above the board,” whooping boss Dale Vince said.

Another out-of-the-league coach is Pete Wilde, who has switched Halifax to perform at the League Two Barrow.

England captain Harry Kane begins his talk on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show in New York. “We have a great team, really good players, a really good coach, and we’ve built really well for this World Cup, and I’m really looking forward to that,” he said, giving her the old look of a relatively empty crowd. “Hopefully I can try to break that record for goals while we’re there.”

Badoom-tish. Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

That high-pitched whine that you might be able to detect is constant quarrel Between the French and Spanish football suits, he transformed Kylian Mbappé’s entire business. When Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and others left Doric – by choice – last year, rather than being recognized [greatness], she commented on their age and described Dorina as “like a league of legends considering the age of some players,” LFP’s Vincent Labron said in a letter to his counterpart Javier Tebas. “Now it seems that the disrespectful slander directed at Mbappe, widely known as one of the greatest players in the world and who did not join your league, was chosen by him, despite receiving a similar offer.”

And in the growing men’s news, Rio Ferdinand and John Terry were up against each other on Abomination Twitter, rounding up the previous ranking of the Premier League’s best defensive players – with himself at number one and Terry in fifth. It’s too boring to go any further.

