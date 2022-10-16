October 16, 2022

Live updates: Xi says China must be technologically self-reliant

BEIJING – The Congress of the Chinese Communist Party is a wall-to-wall blaze of scarlet and gold with an almost religious level of ritual and ceremonial. The event aims to convey at least the appearance of a stable political system with the processes for selecting leaders and setting the party’s long-term goals.

The conference, which begins on Sunday and takes place in the Great Hall of the People, will feature three main events. The first is an opening speech by Xi Jinping, the supreme leader of China. He is expected to review the country’s achievements over the past five years and then discuss its plans for the next five years. Based on similar rhetoric in the past, it is likely to be a general tone, with a heavy emphasis on party ideology.

Nearly 2,300 delegates were selected for this year’s meeting, including a diverse group of national and regional officials, hundreds of military officers and a few Representatives of Ethnic Minorities in China.

During the usually week-long session, the Congress will debate and possibly approve at least one amendment to the party constitution. The text of the amendment was It was checked but not released By the Politburo in September. The party constitution emphasizes ideology, but this can have a long-term impact on government policy.

The conference concludes with delegates voting to select a new Central Committee of about 200 members and about 150 alternatives to serve over the next five years. The outgoing Politburo, a smaller group of senior officials led by Mr. Xi, has a great deal of influence over who is chosen.

After the congress is adjourned, the newly selected Central Committee holds a closed session, which usually ends the day after the congress. The committee selects the members of the new Politburo and, most importantly, the new Politburo Standing Committee, which runs the state on a daily basis.

The current Politburo has 25 members, seven of whom are members of the Standing Committee. But none of these numbers have been fixed.

This year’s congress is the twentieth in the 101-year history of the Communist Party. They’ve most recently been held every five years in late October or early November, but the party has great flexibility in scheduling it. The Ninth Congress took place in April 1969, at the height of the Cultural Revolution. It lasted 24 days, and was held a decade after the Eighth Congress.

