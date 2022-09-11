Live Updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

The entrance to the city of Izyum in Ukraine was seen on September 10. (Telegram @ Tsaplienko / Reuters)

Saturday’s rapid advance did not end with Izyum, as Ukraine appears to have opened a new front against Russian defenses on the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Serhiy Heidi, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, indicated that the city of Lysechansk was the target of the new offensive.

Lyschansk The last city in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine came under Russian control in July, after weeks of heavy fighting. “The occupiers, including collaborators and the army, are fleeing in haste,” Heidi told CNN on Saturday.

“Locals have videos and photos to prove it,” Heidi said. He said that visual evidence could not be shared for security reasons.

He added that “those coming from Svatov, Starobilsk and Novobskov are trying to leave, not to Luhansk, but to the border with Russia in Milov.”

CNN is unable to verify Hayday’s claim, but at least one border crossing into Russia has seen lines of vehicles form.

Heidi also told CNN that the Russians had failed to build a defensive line in Luhansk. “Svatov, Starobilsk – this is an open country countryside, so there is nowhere to hide.”

He claimed that Russian forces were leaving the town of Svatov. If true, it would matter because Svatove is a major link in Russian supply lines to parts of the occupied Luhansk region.

In another sign of Ukrainian progress, the President of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushlin, admitted that the situation in northern Donetsk had become “extremely difficult”.