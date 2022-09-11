September 11, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Live Updates: Russia’s war in Ukraine

Aygen 19 mins ago 2 min read
Live Updates: Russia's war in Ukraine
The entrance to the city of Izyum in Ukraine was seen on September 10. (Telegram @ Tsaplienko / Reuters)

Saturday’s rapid advance did not end with Izyum, as Ukraine appears to have opened a new front against Russian defenses on the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Serhiy Heidi, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, indicated that the city of Lysechansk was the target of the new offensive.

Lyschansk The last city in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine came under Russian control in July, after weeks of heavy fighting. “The occupiers, including collaborators and the army, are fleeing in haste,” Heidi told CNN on Saturday.

“Locals have videos and photos to prove it,” Heidi said. He said that visual evidence could not be shared for security reasons.

He added that “those coming from Svatov, Starobilsk and Novobskov are trying to leave, not to Luhansk, but to the border with Russia in Milov.”

CNN is unable to verify Hayday’s claim, but at least one border crossing into Russia has seen lines of vehicles form.

Heidi also told CNN that the Russians had failed to build a defensive line in Luhansk. “Svatov, Starobilsk – this is an open country countryside, so there is nowhere to hide.”

He claimed that Russian forces were leaving the town of Svatov. If true, it would matter because Svatove is a major link in Russian supply lines to parts of the occupied Luhansk region.

In another sign of Ukrainian progress, the President of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushlin, admitted that the situation in northern Donetsk had become “extremely difficult”.

In his Telegram channel, Pushlin said that in the town of Lyman, not far from the Ukrainian-controlled city of Slovyansk, “the situation is very difficult, just as it is in a number of settlements in the north of the republic.”
“But I am in contact with local administrations, emergency services and our units. There is more information but I cannot disclose it at the moment because it could harm our units,” he said.

See also  Emirates suspends all flights to Nigeria over funding dispute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

King Charles declared king, the Queen’s funeral on September 19

8 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Ukrainian counterattack liberates occupied cities while Russians retreat

16 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

King Charles III is declared King of the United Kingdom

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Quinn begins her final journey as a coffin taken from Balmoral Castle to the capital of Scotland

5 mins ago Muhammad
5 min read

A SpaceX rocket launched a BlueWalker 3 satellite, landing 14

8 mins ago Izer
2 min read

College football results, rankings, highlights: BYU, Michigan, USC Among Week 3 Big Winners

10 mins ago Emet
3 min read

Galaxy S23 Ultra ‘100% confirmed’ rumors highlight what the 200MP camera will be

17 mins ago Ayhan