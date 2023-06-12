Live updates of European markets: stocks, news and central banks

one hour ago

Shares of UBS rose 1.1 percent after the Swiss bank said it had completed the takeover of former local rival Credit Suisse.

The deal was hastily arranged in March, facilitated by regulators, amid fears that heavy losses at Credit Suisse would destabilize the banking system.

The Swiss government has agreed to cover losses of up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($10 billion) beyond the initial 5 billion Swiss francs that UBS must bear as part of the deal, as it absorbs riskier business.

UBS said on Monday it expects “significant” restructuring costs and operating losses for Credit Suisse offset by reductions in risk-weighted assets.