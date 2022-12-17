Live update between Croatia and Morocco: Both teams kick early

FIFA World Cup 2022 14 minutes ago

The World Cup 2022 It continues Saturdays on FOX with Morocco seizes Croatia At Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar in the tournament’s third-place match.

It is the penultimate match of the 2022 World Cup Sunday final between Argentina And the France (Coverage starts at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

Morocco was Dream of running to the semi-finals before falling short of the ultimate goal, becoming the first African country to reach this milestone. Meanwhile, Croatia has silenced the skeptics who were skeptical of the team’s ability to repeat its success from 2018 and Show that he can be competitive for years to come. Both teams are still Saturday’s game feels like a World Cup final.

Here are the most important plays!

Croatia vs Morocco

7′: Goal!

Croatia struck first in the first minutes as a defender Josco Gvardiol She knocked in a straight header to give her the early lead.

Croatian Josko Gvardiol scores a goal against Morocco in 6 Dr.

9′: I got it back!

Just moments later, Morocco equalized in every player when he was a defender Ashraf Dari Knocked in the head of the telephoto.

Moroccan Achraf Dari scores a goal against Croatia in the 9th minute

Pre-match scene

Exit Croatia and Morocco and their national anthems before the match for third place

Pre-match chatter

