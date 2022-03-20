Live summary of the fourth day finals

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Stanford student Reagan Smith He will try to win a 200x double / 200 flies tonight. It was ranked first in the posterior and third in the fly. Isabelle Staden Cal and Vibe Bacon from Wisconsin will challenge her in the back; top classifier Emma Stecklen Texas and Georgia Dakota Luther He will be the one to beat at the fly.

100 free will be Gretchen Walsh Virginia vs. North Carolina Catherine Berkoff, the second round. The duo raced in an exciting back-hundred final last night, with Berkoff concluding with victory for the Americas and NCAA records.

Virginia Jr Kate Douglas It is the first seed in 200 breasts. She will have a sophomore from Texas Anna Elendt And the defending champion Sophie Hanson NC on either side of her.

Texas student Erica Sullivan Time swam to beat the previous 1650 qualifier for free, going 15:45.94.

1,650 yards – Women’s Freestyle – Fastest qualifying

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Meet the Record: 15:07.70 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

US Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

US Open Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Rally record: 15:32.72 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2016)

Championship 2021: Big Madden, Virginia – 15:41.86

Platform:

Tennessee Jr Kristen Steg Driven by about half a body in 200, while Liberty Williams From Louisville, Wisconsin Freshman Big McKennaand senior Alabama Kinsey McMahon She swam in an even row behind her. In the 350, McMahon moved forward a bit, and in the 400m it flipped first before Stege. At the 500, it was McMahon, McKenna, Stig.

McMahon continued to drive out of lane 1, with McKenna directly behind him. McKenna took the lead in the 650. By 700, she was half a body ahead, 6:35.20 to 6:36.05. Stege was alone in third place, turning a body in front of the USC freshman Caroline Bennington.

At 900, McKenna was 8:00.17 to McMahon 8:02.95. Stege was two meters behind but still caught Nenington, and they both split 29.3sec.

McKenna had a 28.5sec, further ahead of McMahon, who was doing 29.1sec. in 1150, Abigail McCulloh Team Georgia finished third from lane 8.

McKenna continued to outpace Sullivan from the previous heat, turning the clock at 12:16.43 at 1300. She got the bell at 15:11.61, followed by McMahon in lane 1 and McCulloh in lane 8. McKenna stopped the clock at 15:40.84 in Wisconsin for the title First to meet. I beat Sullivan’s 15:45.95 by just over 5 seconds.

Second place went to McMahon with a time of 15:47.60. McCullough finished third with a time of 15 minutes 49.87 seconds. Northwestern Lola mall Fourth place (15: 55.96).

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Finals

NCAA record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Meet the Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

US Record: 1:47.16 – Reagan Smith Riptide (2019)

Riptide (2019) US Open Record: 1:47.16 – Reagan Smith Riptide (2019)

Riptide (2019) Gathering Record: 1:49.22 – Reagan Smith Stanford (2022)

2021 Champion: Vibe BaconWI – 1:48.32

Platform:

Senior Alabama Ryan White They shot out of the gates, getting an early lead at Turn 50. I continued to accelerate the field at 100, followed by freshman Cal Isabelle Stadena sophomore student at Virginia Tech whatever AtkinsonStanford student Reagan Smith In fourth place.

White was still ahead at wall 150, but Smith passed Stadden and Atkinson to second and was getting close to White. Smith came home at 28.25 and hit the wall in 1:47.76 to break the pool record for the second time of the day.

Vibe Bacon From Wisconsin he overtook Whyte to second and finished with 1:49.29 to White’s 1:49.36. Stadden was slightly behind him with 1:49.45 and Virginia Freshman Riley Tiltman Fifth place with 1: 49.63. Atkinson went 1:49.63 to finish sixth.

Stanford Jr. Taylor Rock Won the Final B in 1:50.25, ahead of NC State for the fifth year Kate More (1: 51.61).

Women’s 100 Free Yards – Finals

NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Record encounter: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

US Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

US Open Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Group record: 46.70 – Olivia Smoliga, Georgia (2016)

Championship 2021: Maggie McNeil – Michigan – 02.46.2020

Platform:

Gretchen Walsh She won her first NCAA title with a new record of 46.05, becoming the No. 4 performer all-time in 100 Free Games. He was a senior in Alabama Morgan Scott Whoever came out the fastest. I drove at walls 25 and 50, flipped at 22.08 halfway. Walsh was lagging 0.02, with North Carolina junior Catherine Berkoff It ranked third with a score of 22.41.

Walsh got into the 75th wall first and came home at 23.95 to win by half a body length ahead of Scott (46.78). Berkoff finished third with a score of 46.95. Cora Dupre Team Alabama finished fourth with 47.08. There was a tie for fifth, like Yale Isaac Heng and Louisville Gabi Albeiro Both stopped the clock at 47.32.

North Carolina Grace Conti (47.36) and Leah Thomas Pennsylvania (48.18) finished the final.

stanford Tori Husky He won the B final with a time of 46.98.

Women’s 200 Yards Breastplate – Finals

NCAA record: 2:02.60 – Lily King, Indiana (2018)

Meet the Record: 2:02.60 – Lily King, Indiana (2018)

US Record: 2:02.60 – Lily King, Indiana (2018)

US Open Record: 2:02.60 – Lily King, Indiana (2018)

Record number: 2: 03.02 – Alexandra Walsh, Virginia (2022)

2021 Champion: Sophie HansonNC State – 2:03.86

Platform:

Kate DouglasJR Virginia – 2:02.19N Anna ElendtSO Texas – 2: 04.31 Sophie HansonSR NC condition – 2: 04.76 Ella NelsonJR Virginia – 2:05.51 Gillian Davey, JR Kentucky – 2: 06.03.2020 Avery Wiseman, Alabama – 2:06.57 Brock Ford, 5Y Stanford – 2: 06.98 Anna Keating, SW Virginia – 2: 07.10

Virginia Jr Kate Douglas She broke her third American record in the weekend with 2:02.19 in the 200 breasts. She broke the 50th freestyle record on Thursday and the 100th fly mark on Saturday.

student in texas Anna Elendt He turned first at wall 50, 27.65 ahead of Douglas of 27.84. Douglas was up front at 100, though Elendt split by nearly three-tenths in the fifty-second turn at 58.98. Douglas proceeded to split 31.5 and 31.6 to take 0.41 off the Lilly King’s American and NCAA record of 2018.

title holder Sophie Hanson NC State ran third the entire race, finishing in 2:04.76, behind Ellindt 2:04.31.

Virginia Ella Nelson He went from fifth to fourth over the last 50 yards and finished with 2:05.51.

Women’s 200 Yards Butterfly – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Meet the Record: 1:50.01 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

American record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

US Open Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Rally record: 1:50.61 – Kelsey Worrell, Louisville (2016)

Championship 2021: Olivia Carter, Michigan – 1: 51.33

Platform:

Alex Walsh, SW Virginia – 1:50.79 Reagan SmithFR Stanford / Olivia Carter, SR Michigan – 1:51.19 – Dakota Luther, Georgia SR – 1: 51.80 Kelly Bash, JR Texas – 1:52.01 Rachel Klinker, JR Cal – 1: 52.19 Emma Sticklin, TX – 1:52.22 Olivia Bray, Texas Olivia – 1:52.31

In one of the most exciting races of the weekend, Virginia’s second freshman Alex Walsh He won the 200-fly race in 1:50.79. student in texas Olivia Bray He established the pace in the first 50, flipped at 24.36 to lead Walsh by 0.16. Walsh finished 100th with a score of 52.28. Bray came in second (52.50) and the title holder Olivia Carter from Michigan in third place (52.97). stanford Reagan Smith He was in eighth place (54.14).

Walsh consolidated her lead at the Wall 150, turning around at 1:21.05 with Carter off her shoulder in 1:21.33. Bray, in third place, is starting to fade. Its third 50 (29.2) was the slowest in the field.

Smith was still eighth.

Over the next 50 yards, while all eyes were on Walsh and Carter (would Carter catch Walsh?), Smith began picking out her competitors one by one. It came home in 28.65, 1.1 seconds faster than Walsh. As she was running out of the pool to catch Walsh, she managed to get her hands on the wall just at the same time as Carter, finishing second with a 1:51.19 ratio.

Georgia Dakota Lutherwho finished third last year, was fourth with a score of 1:51.80. Kelly Bash of Texas went 1:52.01 for fifth, outpacing Cal Rachel Klinker by .18. Klinker 1:52.19 places her third on Cal’s all-time list, one lead over Dana Vollmer.

Texas went 7-8 with Emma Stecklen And Bray.

Women’s Platform Diving – Finals

Meet Record: 396.75 – Haley Ishimatsu, USC (2013)

Gathering record: 360.30 – Yu Chu, Min (2016)

2021 Champion: Taryn GillilandIndiana – 338.40

Platform:

Taryn GillilandIndiana – 372.95 Delaney Schnell, JR Arizona – 345.10 Jordan Skelkin, JR Texas – 315.45 Janie Boyle, JR Texas – 290.90 Maggie Merriman, SR Bordeaux – 286.20 Nike Agondid , Junior USC – 278.35 Abigail Neptune, SR Rutgers – 272.35 Paula Pineda, Texas SR – 267.05

title holder Taryn Gilliland of Indiana captured the podium diving title with 372.95 points for an average of 74.59 points per round. That’s 34.55 points more than I scored last year. Arizona Delaney Schnell was runner-up for the second year in a row; This year I collected a total of 345.10 points.

Jordan Schilken From Texas, 10th last year, he finished third after finishing sixth in the preliminary places. Texas went 3-4-8 to score 42 points to pass Stanford in the team standings. Longhorns now finished second heading into the finals of the 400 free relay.

Women’s 400-yard Freestyle Relay – Finals Timed

NCAA Record: 3:06.96 – California/Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)

Record Encounter: 3:06.96 – California/Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)

US Record: 3:07.61 – Stanford/S Manuel, K. Ledecky, J. Ho, L. Neal (2017)

US Open Record: 3:07.41 – California / R Nuemann, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)

Billiards record: 3:08.22 – Virginia/K Douglas, Walsh, R. Tiltman, J. Walsh (2022)

Platform:

Virginia – 3: 06.91 Stanford – 3: 08.97 Alabama – 3: 09.07.2018 Michigan / NC State – 3:09.95 – Louisville – 3: 10.69 Florida – 3: 11.07.2017 Ohio State – 3: 11.44

Virginia capped the meet with another record in America, the US Open and the NCAA, this time in the free 400 relay. Kate Douglas He drove with 46.62, followed by Alex Walsh (46.49), Riley Tiltman (47.79) and Gretchen Walsh (46.01). The Cavs led wire to wire. Stanford finished second for the first 100 yards after a 46.82 lead from Torri Huske. NC State grabbed second in the wall 150 and held through the 200, thanks to 47.93 from Kylie Allons. Stanford came back ahead of Wolfpack at 250, but Michigan’s 46.80 from Maggie McNeil put him second in the 300. Alabama edged Michigan in the next 50, but Stanford turned the tide over the past 50 yards to finish second in 3:08.97. Alabama finished third with 3:09.07. Michigan and North Carolina State tied for fourth with 3:09.95.

Team Final Results

Women - Team Rankings - Through Event 21 1. Virginia 551.5 2. Texas 406 3. Stanford 399.5 4. Alabama 288 5. NC State 279 6. Louisville 196.5 7. Michigan 184.5 8. California 180 9. Ohio St 165 10. Tennessee 127 11. Indiana 116 12. Kentucky 115.5 13. Florida 115 14. UNC 109 15. Georgia 104.5 16. Southern California 102 17. Wisconsin 100 18. Northwestern 73 19. Arizona 52.5 20. Penn 44.5 21. Minnesota 43 22. Miami (Florida) 41.5 23. Virginia Tech 37 24. Duke 36 25. Missouri 34 26. Arizona St 29 27. Rutgers 18 28. Arkansas 15 29. Yale 14.5 30. Purdue 14 31. South Carolina 9 32. Lsu 8 33. Notre Dame 6 34. Wyoming 4 34. UCLA 4 36. Florida Int'l 3 37. San Diego St 2 37. Harvard 2 39. Texas A&M 1