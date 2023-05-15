Live news: Russian Prime Minister leads a delegation to a business forum in China

France’s Fabio “El Diablo” Quartararo races a Yamaha ahead of the French MotoGP Grand Prix at Le Mans on Saturday. The Japanese bicycle maker reports first-quarter results Monday © Jeremias Gonzalez / AP



Events: a Four-day session The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific begins in Bangkok to discuss accelerating climate action for sustainable development. One way to reduce food waste is to turn leftovers into clothes: “Turning Waste into Wonders: Exploring Fashion Inspired by Food” is the title of A seminar at the City University of Hong Kong.

economic data: Japan releases April data on producer prices and machine tool orders. India releases wholesale inflation data for April. The Chinese central bank is expected to announce the medium-term lending rate for one year, which is 2.75 percent. Westpac’s Consumer Confidence report for May was published, while in New Zealand, the BNZ-BusinessNZ Services Activity Index for April came out. The Philippines publishes March data on remittances.

Company Data: Suzuki Motor reports full-year results, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group, SMC, Konica Minolta, Kajima and Japan Post, among others, released fourth-quarter earnings. Kyocera, Yamaha Motor and Dentsu publish first-quarter results, as do Hong Kong-based CLP Holdings and Manila-based San Miguel.