December 6, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Live News: China honors Jiang Zemin’s “revolutionary” credentials in a state farewell

Aygen 33 mins ago 2 min read
Live News: China honors Jiang Zemin's "revolutionary" credentials in a state farewell

Students at Cynthia High School in Hong Kong watch a memorial service for late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin © Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images

State Chinese media emphasized Jiang Zemin’s credentials as a “revolutionary” Marxist as the state memorial to the former leader began and official organs struck a delicate balance of remembering one of the country’s most powerful individuals at a memorial service.

“Comrade Jiang Zemin was an outstanding leader…he was a great Marxist, proletarian revolutionary, politician, military man, diplomat, and an experienced communist soldier,” read a front-page editorial Tuesday in the People’s Daily, the party’s official mouthpiece.

China faces the delicate task of honoring Jiang without seeming contradictory to incumbent President Xi Jinping, who has steadily centralized power, including by securing an unprecedented third term in office in October.

“The party, the army and the people … feel boundless regret … We love and appreciate Comrade Jiang for giving his life and soul to the Chinese people,” Xi said at a memorial service on Tuesday.

Jiang’s body was cremated at the Babushan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing on Monday, after it was transported from Shanghai. Xi and other senior leaders paid their last respects to Jiang at a ceremony that day.

On Tuesday, China honored the former leader with a memorial ceremony live from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and three minutes of silence, announced in some cities, including Shanghai where Jiang was party secretary, to the sound of sirens.

The memorial proceedings also marked the appearance of Hu Jintao, Xi’s predecessor as leader, who led informally from the Great Hall of the People in front of Party members and the world’s media at the Chinese Party Congress in October. Hu Jintao’s dismissal sparked speculation that he had been purged from the party.

See also  'Freedom Caravan' protesters enter Paris and cut off traffic before being dispersed with tear gas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

The Chinese Overseas: Worry, Caution, and Protest

9 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Thousands on alert in Indonesian Java following the eruption of Mount Semeru

17 hours ago Aygen
2 min read

Caspian seal death: Thousands of dead seals have been washed up in Dagestan, Russia

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday News Brief

7 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Floating sale hops offshore wind power in US waters

11 mins ago Izer
5 min read

Kirstie Alley, star of Cheers and films including Look Who’s Talking, dies at 71

12 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

The James Webb Telescope’s unparalleled view of ghostly light in galaxy clusters

26 mins ago Izer