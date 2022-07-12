Live Emmy Nominations Updates: What to Watch

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ is poised to go down in history: it might get the most nominations ever for a foreign language show. attributed to him… Netflix

Here’s the good news for Netflix: It’s a default lock-down for multiple nominations in the best drama race.

crushing blow”Weird things“Season 1 of the South Korean thriller”squid gameAnd the final season of the crime thriller “Ozark” is expected in the race.

“Squid” in and of itself is poised to make history, likely to get the most nominations ever for a foreign language show. (Apple TV + Drama”pachinko,” which is mostly in Korean and Japanese, can also score the best dramatic gesture.)

Emmy love will be welcome news for Netflix CEOs next A few months ugly This brought the streaming giant down: its stock price has fallen, hundreds of employees have been laid off, and we still have a week to announce the possibility of another subscriber losing.

The three Netflix series will face a difficult obstacle: “SuccessionThe HBO series that won Best Drama in 2020, last year was nominated. The family drama is an early favorite to win again in the show’s third season, which ended in December 2021.

Brian Cox in the HBO series “Succession” which won the Emmy Award for Best Drama in 2020. attributed to him… Graeme Hunter / HBO

HBO and its companion streaming service, HBO Max, have had a big year and will come with a fleet of shows that could garner a slew of nominations, including “Euphoria,” “Hacks,” “Barry,” The Gilded Age,” andwhite lotus. “

Netflix and HBO have had the most nominations of any television network twice in the past four years. Netflix was on top 2018 And the 2020; HBO took the title in 2019 And the 2021.

The Emmys’ bragging rights were crucial to Netflix, and that was before you needed a shot in the arm.

Last year, when Netflix set a 47-year-old CBS record for the most Emmy wins in a single year, its executives took a triumphant lap, holding a media conference where they bragged about “Historic night. And when visitors walk into the lobby of Netflix’s Hollywood headquarters, they are greeted by the sight of dozens of Emmy statues plastered on the wall, surrounded by hundreds of flowers.