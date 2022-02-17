February 17, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Live coronavirus updates and omicron variant news

Aygen 1 hour ago 2 min read
Live coronavirus updates and omicron variant news

Japan announced Thursday that it will partially reopen its borders to non-tourists starting in March, amid mounting pressure from the business community and educators over the long-term effects of the prolonged pandemic lockdown in the country.

Japanese omicron cases appear to be peaking, and declining in recent days. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced that the country will begin a gradual reopening of all foreigners except for tourists, with a maximum of 5,000 people entering Japan each day. Nikkei Asia reports that there are about 400,000 foreigners on the waiting list to enter the country as of January.

Those entering the country must be tested before and after. Those who test negative after three days will be able to leave quarantine, and those who test positive must finish complete isolation for seven days.

Kishida said that people who have received booster shots will be allowed to enter without quarantine if they come from a country where the spread of oomicron is believed to be under control. He did not specify which countries would be on that list.

This is the first time that Japan’s borders have reopened since November, when the country took similar measures. Back then, those waiting to enter faced bureaucratic delays and backlogs. The New York Times reported that during the three-week period when the borders were partially reopened to non-tourist foreigners, 104 people were processed for entry.

Of Japan’s 47 prefectures, 21 are under a “quasi-state of emergency,” which means bars and restaurants are urged to close earlier than normal business hours. This status will remain in place for most of the 21 provinces until March 6.

See also  Deadly shark attack in Australia forces Sydney beaches to close

Kishida has hinted at more reopening plans, and the daily cap may be adjusted based on the rate of reinforcement in the country and Omicron’s condition in other countries, he said.

Less than 12 percent of Japanese received booster doses. Kishida, who got his second dose of the vaccine in August, said he hoped for a boost at the start of March.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Deadly shark attack in Australia forces Sydney beaches to close

10 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Mudslides in Brazil kill at least 94 people

18 hours ago Aygen
3 min read

Canadian truck drivers react to Ontario to ease COVID-19 restrictions: ‘It’s not enough’

1 day ago Aygen

You may have missed

2 min read

Live coronavirus updates and omicron variant news

1 hour ago Aygen
1 min read

What will Putin’s invasion look like? – British intelligence view on the map

2 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Tonga volcano’s massive plume has reached the average ocean – 38 miles into the atmosphere

2 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire after NFL photographer fractured his spine in the fall

2 hours ago Emet