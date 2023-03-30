March 30, 2023

Live A Live is coming to PC via Steam and PlayStation in April

This time-jumping ’90s tale hits new platforms on April 27th

live alive It was one of the most unexpected and intriguing releases of 2022 when it hit Nintendo Switch – and now the remake of Square Enix’s ’90s role-playing game is coming to PC and PlayStation. live alive It will be released on Steam, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on April 27th.

live alive It has a time-travelling story that follows characters from prehistoric times, imperial China, medieval Europe, Edo Japan, the Wild West, the present day, the near future, and the far future. Each chapter has a distinct style of storytelling and game mechanics: it is a kind of game to play Atla clouds.

It’s not an entirely successful experience, but it’s a true original, and a great recovery from coffers that’s worth checking out if you’re a student of Japanese RPGs. live alive It was released in Japan in 1994 but it never made it to the West. I manage before Final Fantasy 6 designer f Chrono trigger Director Takashi Tokita, star of Square Enix’s mid-’90s team.

The remake uses Square Enix’s beautifully textured HD-2D style, which places retro sprites in atmospheric 3D environments, as seen in the games Octopath Traveler and Triangle strategy. New version of HD-2D for Dragon Quest 3 Also under development.

