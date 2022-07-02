LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and score day 3 as Dustin Johnson chases Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz leads Dustin Johnson with a single shot after the first round at Live Portland

Catch all the action as Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz take center stage in the final round of the second LIV Golf event.

Johnson made an eight-bird card in a round of 68 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon yesterday as the former World No. 1 looks to grab the £3.25 million grand prize. Ortiz, one of the newest Saudi-backed dissident recruits, shot 69 targets to ensure he joins Johnson at the top of the leaderboard in eighth place. Their closest competitor comes in the form of Branden Grace, who shoots with two strokes. His South African teammate Justin Harding starts one shot at a distance of five below par, while Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are still in outside fortunes as they start four shots off the lead.

There is certainly one man not ready to be charged and that is Phil Mickelson, who suffered another scorching week after his disastrous performance at the US Open. The 52-year-old is six times as old, but he’ll be back in action because LIV Golf events don’t have a cut. In the team event, 4 Aces GC, led by Johnson, leads at -15. The Stingers GC team from South Africa, who won the Centurion Club last month, starts in second place. Follow all the procedures below: