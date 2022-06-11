LIV Golf Invitational Final Purse, Prize Money, Full Field Payments in London

The first event in the controversial LIV Golf International Series is in the books, and former Masters champion Charles Schwarzl is the champ after Wire’s win in the 54-hole event. LIV offers big payouts to its competitors, and since there were no cuts, every player on the field got a check. Here are the full details of the payments, which will be updated when more information becomes available.
Full prize money distribution and payments from the LIV golf event in London
Win: $4,000,000 – Charles Schwarzl
2: $2,125,000 – Hennie Du Plessis
T3: $1,500,000 – Branden Grace, Peter Oehlen
5: $975,000 – Sam Horsfield
T6: $800,000 – Oliver Baker, Adrian Otegi
8: $625,000 – Dustin Johnson
9: $580,000 – Taylor Gotsch
T10: $560,000 – Graeme McDowell, Justin Harding, Louis Oosthuizen
T13: $360,000 – Pablo Larzabal, Ryosuke Kinoshita
T15: $250,000 – Martin Kaymer, Jinichiro Kozuma
T17: $232,000 – Richard Bland, JC Ritchie, Laurie Kanter
T20: $200,000 – Ian Poulter, Scott Vincent
T22: $172,000 – Sean Norris, Wade Orsemby, Sergio Garcia
T25: $166,000 – James Piot, Matt Jones, Ian Snyman, Phachara Khongwatmai
29: $158,000 – Lee Westwood
T30: $156,000 – Hudson Swafford, Viraj Madappa, Jediah Morgan
T33: $150,000 – Kevin Yuan, Phil Mickelson, Travis Smith, Kevin Na, Chase Kupka
T38: $140,000 – Oliver Fisher, Blake Winded, David Puig, Hideto Tanihara, Rachanon Chantanwat
T43: $130,000 – Bernd Weisberger, Sihwan Kim
45: $126,000 – leaving Petit
46: 124,000 dollars – Sadom Kaewkanjana
47: $122,000 – Itthipat Buranatanyarat
48: $120,000 – Andy Ogletree
There is also a team component with separate awards. Colleagues Stingers Schwartzel, Du Plessis, and Grace made this competition tough. Here’s the breakdown.
Team event payouts at the LIV golf event in London
Win: $3,000,000 – Stinger GC, -20 (Schwartzel, Du Plessis, Grace, Oosthuizen)
2: $1,500,000 – GC crushers, -6 (Uihlien, Bland, Smyth, Khongwatmai)
3: $500,000 – Majesticks GC, -5 (Horsfield, Poulter, Westwoon, Canter)
