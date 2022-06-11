LIV Golf Invitational Final Purse, Prize Money, Full Field Payments in London

The first event in the controversial LIV Golf International Series is in the books, and former Masters champion Charles Schwarzl is the champ after Wire’s win in the 54-hole event. LIV offers big payouts to its competitors, and since there were no cuts, every player on the field got a check. Here are the full details of the payments, which will be updated when more information becomes available.

Full prize money distribution and payments from the LIV golf event in London

Win: $4,000,000 – Charles Schwarzl

2: $2,125,000 – Hennie Du Plessis

T3: $1,500,000 – Branden Grace, Peter Oehlen

5: $975,000 – Sam Horsfield

T6: $800,000 – Oliver Baker, Adrian Otegi

8: $625,000 – Dustin Johnson

9: $580,000 – Taylor Gotsch

T10: $560,000 – Graeme McDowell, Justin Harding, Louis Oosthuizen

T13: $360,000 – Pablo Larzabal, Ryosuke Kinoshita

T15: $250,000 – Martin Kaymer, Jinichiro Kozuma

T17: $232,000 – Richard Bland, JC Ritchie, Laurie Kanter

T20: $200,000 – Ian Poulter, Scott Vincent

T22: $172,000 – Sean Norris, Wade Orsemby, Sergio Garcia

T25: $166,000 – James Piot, Matt Jones, Ian Snyman, Phachara Khongwatmai

29: $158,000 – Lee Westwood

T30: $156,000 – Hudson Swafford, Viraj Madappa, Jediah Morgan

T33: $150,000 – Kevin Yuan, Phil Mickelson, Travis Smith, Kevin Na, Chase Kupka

T38: $140,000 – Oliver Fisher, Blake Winded, David Puig, Hideto Tanihara, Rachanon Chantanwat

T43: $130,000 – Bernd Weisberger, Sihwan Kim

45: $126,000 – leaving Petit

46: 124,000 dollars – Sadom Kaewkanjana

47: $122,000 – Itthipat Buranatanyarat

48: $120,000 – Andy Ogletree

Solo winner Charles Schwarzl walks alongside teammates Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen and Henny Du Plessis, who also won the team competition. Getty Images

There is also a team component with separate awards. Colleagues Stingers Schwartzel, Du Plessis, and Grace made this competition tough. Here’s the breakdown.

Team event payouts at the LIV golf event in London

Win: $3,000,000 – Stinger GC, -20 (Schwartzel, Du Plessis, Grace, Oosthuizen)

2: $1,500,000 – GC crushers, -6 (Uihlien, Bland, Smyth, Khongwatmai)

3: $500,000 – Majesticks GC, -5 (Horsfield, Poulter, Westwoon, Canter)