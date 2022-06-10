June 10, 2022

LIV Golf Day 1 live updates: Follow Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson for the first event

Players begin play again at 9:15 AM ET (2:15 PM local time) at the start of Round Two of the LIV Golf Invitational London event. We will have live updates throughout the second round.

Day one full leaderboard | How to watch Leaf golf

DJ, Phil Together Again, and other interesting groups in the second round

The stadium has been reset for the second round at the Centurion Club, based on the results of the first round.

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, who lead LIV Golf, were paired yesterday on the first hole at the start of the gun and, thanks to each firing 1 under, together they start off the third hole. Sam Horsfield is all about the trio.

