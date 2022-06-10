LIV Golf Day 1 live updates: Follow Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson for the first event

Players begin play again at 9:15 AM ET (2:15 PM local time) at the start of Round Two of the LIV Golf Invitational London event. We will have live updates throughout the second round.

The stadium has been reset for the second round at the Centurion Club, based on the results of the first round.

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, who lead LIV Golf, were paired yesterday on the first hole at the start of the gun and, thanks to each firing 1 under, together they start off the third hole. Sam Horsfield is all about the trio.

The championship leaders exit for first place: Charles Schwartzell (5 under), Henny de Plessis (4 under) and Scott Vincent (3 under). Below the leaderboard on the second tee are Phachara Khongwatmai (3 under), Justin Harding and Branden Grace (both under 2).

Elsewhere in the cycle, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood get together after shooting 5 times. Talor Gooch and Sergio Garcia will play together after one round.

Team competition will continue with low scores counted; Schwartzel and Du Plessis are Stinger GC teammates so this is the team that will pick it up on Friday.

Here are the second day’s groups, along with the new team names. Everyone will fire at the same time at the start of the gun:

hole 1 Scott Vincent – Smash GC Henny De Plessis – Stinger GC Charles Schwarzl – Stinger GC

Scott Vincent – Smash GC Henny De Plessis – Stinger GC Charles Schwarzl – Stinger GC hole 2 Justin Harding – Hy Flyers GC Branden Grace – Stinger GC Phachara Khongwatmai – Crushers GC

Justin Harding – Hy Flyers GC Branden Grace – Stinger GC Phachara Khongwatmai – Crushers GC 3 . hole Sam Horsfield – Majestics GC Phil Mickelson – High Flyers GC Dustin Johnson – 4 Aces GC

Sam Horsfield – Majestics GC Phil Mickelson – High Flyers GC Dustin Johnson – 4 Aces GC 4 . hole Richard Bland – Crushers GC Louis Oosthuizen – Stinger GC Pablo Larrazabal – Cleeks GC

Richard Bland – Crushers GC Louis Oosthuizen – Stinger GC Pablo Larrazabal – Cleeks GC 5 . hole Jediah Morgan – Fireballs GC Ryosuke Kinoshita – Punch GC Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) – Hy Flyers GC

Jediah Morgan – Fireballs GC Ryosuke Kinoshita – Punch GC Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) – Hy Flyers GC hole 6 Genichiro Kuzuma – Smash GC Kevin Yuan – 4 Aces GC Oliver Fisher – Niplex GC

Genichiro Kuzuma – Smash GC Kevin Yuan – 4 Aces GC Oliver Fisher – Niplex GC 7 . hole Kevin Na – Iron Heads GC Sean Norris – 4 Aces GCGC Ritchie – CLIX GC

Kevin Na – Iron Heads GC Sean Norris – 4 Aces GCGC Ritchie – CLIX GC hole 8 Martin Kaymer – Cleeks GC David Puig (a) – Fireballs GC Graeme McDowell – Crushers GC

Martin Kaymer – Cleeks GC David Puig (a) – Fireballs GC Graeme McDowell – Crushers GC hole 10 Travis Smith – JC Turk Petite Crushers – JC Nipplex Matt Jones – JC Punch

Travis Smith – JC Turk Petite Crushers – JC Nipplex Matt Jones – JC Punch hole 12 Sadom Kaewkanjana – Iron Heads GC Ian Poulter – Majesticks GC Lee Westwood – Majesticks GC

Sadom Kaewkanjana – Iron Heads GC Ian Poulter – Majesticks GC Lee Westwood – Majesticks GC hole 13 Bernd Weisberger – Niblicks GC Hudson Swafford – Torque GC Itthipat Buranatanyarat – Smash GC

Bernd Weisberger – Niblicks GC Hudson Swafford – Torque GC Itthipat Buranatanyarat – Smash GC hole 14 Andy Ogletree – Torque GC Sihwan Kim – Smash GC Blake Windred – Punch GC

Andy Ogletree – Torque GC Sihwan Kim – Smash GC Blake Windred – Punch GC hole 15 Viraj Madaba – Iron Heads GC James Butt – Fireballs GC Ian Sneman – CLix GC

Viraj Madaba – Iron Heads GC James Butt – Fireballs GC Ian Sneman – CLix GC hole 16 Wade Ormsby – GC Taylor Guch Punch – GC Torque Sergio Garcia – GC Fire Balls

Wade Ormsby – GC Taylor Guch Punch – GC Torque Sergio Garcia – GC Fire Balls hole 17 Hideto Tanihara – Iron Heads Adrian Otaegui – Torque GC Peter Oehlen – Kniplex GC

Hideto Tanihara – Iron Heads Adrian Otaegui – Torque GC Peter Oehlen – Kniplex GC hole 18 Oliver Becker – 4 Aces GC Chase Kupka – High Flyers Laurie Kanter – Majestics GC

The first day concludes with Schwarzel in the lead

Charles Schwarzl finished his opening round with a little birdie to take the lead by one stroke. Schwartzel is a former Masters champion and one of 17 current or former members of the PGA Tour to compete in this event. The LIV events are 54 holes, so two rounds remain.

Henny de Plessis shot 4 under and one in second, and one fullback.

Grouped together, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson shot a single under-69s match to track Schwarzel with four shots.

Johnson said afterwards on the live broadcast: “Other than my wife driving loose, I felt like I hit the irons really well. The golf course is tough and the conditions are really tough.”

Who is Phachara Khongwatmai?

The 48-player course at the inaugural LIV Golf features some players familiar to most golf fans but likely not many.

One of those would be the leader at 4 below level with three holes to go at Centurion Club, Thai Phachara Khongwatmai. The 23-year-old ranks number 133 in the world and is a regular on the Asian Tour.

In 2013 when he was 14, he became the youngest winner of a professional tournament when he won the Sing Hua Hin Open at the All Thailand Tour of Golf. Three years later, he played in the British Open at the age of 17, losing the cut.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has been approved by the Asian Tour. LIV Golf Investments, the company that launched last October with the idea of ​​supporting golf around the world, has committed $300 million to the Asian Tour for a series of 10 events annually aimed at helping grow the tour. The Public Investment Fund, an independent wealth fund managed by the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is the main shareholder in LIV Golf Investments.

Three players from Thailand are on the field as well as three from Japan.

What does a LIV broadcast look and sound like

As with any new league, there has been a lot of curiosity surrounding where and how LIV Golf will be broadcast.

In the opening match outside London, LIV Golf is broadcast on its site Our websiteYouTube and Facebook. It seems that… a golf tournament.

The presentation includes a constantly updated leaderboard on the left side of the screen, with players and their team logos. At the top left is the number of holes left, as with the start of the gun, all players finish at about the same time.

Note American golf fans complaining about the broadcast with lots of commercial breaks — no sponsorship commitments this week with the new series, and therefore no commercials. While broadcasting the opening round, there were virtually no other features or parts to grab from golf.

As for commentary, the main stall has longtime Premier League football broadcaster Arlo White, an Englishman, along with American Jerry Fultz, and most recently Golf Channel and Dom Bullitt of Hong Kong, the voice of the Asian Tour.

Dustin Double Bugis 7th Hole

Not everything is smiling at the Centurion Club. On the Par-4’s seventh hole, Dustin Johnson blew his drive out of bounds to the right and tossed his moonlight in disgust.

He made a double bogey on the hole to fall from 1 under to 1 on the round, and tied for 15th in the event.

Playing alongside Phil Mickelson – LIV Golf put their two biggest names together and started them on the first tee – Mickelson is also the first on his first professional golf since the Saudi International Championships in early February.

How does team coordination work?

One of the main selling points of the LIV Golf is the four-man team format. With 12 holes left in the round — how LIV keeps track of time with the start of the gun — the Crushers GC was ahead in 4 less.

Phachara Khongwatmai from Thailand was in 4 under, and he led the crushers as well as the entire event.

The team score is calculated by the team’s two best scores in the first two rounds, and the three best scores in the third and final round.

The top three teams earn shares of the $5 million prize pool, with $3 million for the first, $1.5 million for the second and $500,000 for the third among the four players. So, in theory, one player could have a poor event but three good teammates and get paid well.

So, what do they wear?

If you are just tuning in, you will notice that most players will not differ in appearance from other leagues. Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia, for example, wear their usual strands with the adidas logo; Garcia with an adidas hat and Johnson’s TaylorMade logo cap.

LIV golf teams are represented to players by their caddies, who have team names and logos on their jackets.

For Phil Mickelson, Who lost sponsors following his comments in February About the “hateful greed” of the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed league, he wears a black hat with the Phil jump crest and a black jacket with the Augusta National Golf Club crest.

Play starts at LIV Golf Opener

The opening shot of Dustin Johnson was shown live, and he splits the pass. Grouped with DJ, Phil Mickelson also hit the right track with his opening shot at No. 1. And so begins a new golf league.

Phil Mickelson’s opening tee shot in the new LIV golf tournament.

In the opening moments of the webcast, Greg Norman joined the booth and said, “I’m excited to bring free agency to golf. The start of Venice is moments away.”

Arlo White, Greg Norman and Jerry Fultz at the inaugural broadcast booth.

Journey to the beginning of Venice

As anyone who’s ever played in a charity golf tournament or big event at their local club knows, moving the start of the gun is a controlled mess. This usually entails an army of golf carts being launched at once from the club.

LIV Golf has gone one step further by capturing a fleet of London black cabs to transport players around the Centurion Club.

LIV Golf also threw a hype video on Thursday, narrated by Dennis Quaid.

What is the LIV Golf 2022 calendar?

LIV Golf made its London debut, and there will be seven more events, both in the US and abroad, during the rest of the year. Here’s the full lineup:

June 9-11, Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans

June 30 – July 2, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

July 29-31. Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey

September 2-4, International, Bolton, Massachusetts.

September 16-18, Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois.

October 7-9, Stonehill Golf Club, Bangkok

October 14-16, Royal Greens Golf Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

October 28-30, Trump National Doral, Miami

Show me the money

If the broadcast doesn’t make much clear what players will be competing for this week, here’s a quick introduction.

Of the 12 competing teams, only the top three will receive shares from the $5 million portfolio – first place splits $3 million four ways ($750,000 per player), second place splits $1.5 million ($375,000 per player) and third place Wins $500,000 ($125,000 per player).

Individually, $4 million will go to the winner, followed by $2.125 million (second), $1.5 million (third) and 1.05 million (fourth). Moreover, the twelfth place will receive 450 thousand dollars, the twenty-fourth will receive 168,000 dollars, and finally the dead will receive 120 thousand dollars.

At best, the player could earn $4.75 million on Saturday night. At worst, the player leaves with $120,000.