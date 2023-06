The oldest monument in Paris now shines in its original beauty.

The gilded top of the stupa on the Place de la Concorde in Paris was repointed on Tuesday, so the oldest monument in Paris now shines in its original glory.

The Luxor obelisk, given to France by Egypt in 1830 after Jean-François Champolion deciphered the hieroglyphs, arrived in Paris without its top, worn away over the centuries, said Isabelle Morin-Loutrel, curator of historical monuments.

The expert pointed out: Hieroglyphs and bas-reliefs found in Egyptian tombs depict pointed obelisks.

“We don’t know when the Luxor obelisk lost its tip, but it could have been a long time ago,” he added.

The top of the obelisk, erected in Concord Square in 1836 at the behest of King Louis Philippe I, remained intact until 1998.

Under the Bergé-Saint Laurent Foundation, a small, gilded statue was later placed on top of the obelisk, but for technical reasons it was without its tip.

The obelisk has now been restored to its original glory after a gold-plated steel tip was placed on top as part of a restoration project that began in 2022.

Together with a pair of work granite columns owned by the French government, they originally decorated the temple of the Egyptian god Amon at Luxor, and 3300 years ago, II. It was created during the reign of Pharaoh Ramses. The obelisk is 23 meters tall and weighs 220 tonnes including the 240 tonnes plinth.