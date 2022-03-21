List of Writers Guild Awards 2022 Winners – Best WGA Series & Movies – Deadline

Updated full list of winners: The 2022 Writers Guild Awards awarded Adam McKay’s script for apocalyptic satire do not search Original Screenplay Award and Siân Heder kuda Her Award for Adapted Screenplay Sunday at a virtual gala to honor the best in film, television, new media, news, radio and promotional categories.

The awards show also saw two wins on the TV side of hackswhich took the categories of Comedy Series and New Series, identical Ted Lassofeat of last year. Succession He also won twice, sweeping in a drama series and episodic drama. 60 minutes He was another double winner tonight.

in the movie race, do not search Sign up for fellow Oscar nominees King Richard And the Licorice pizza (Pizza won the BAFTAs last week), along with Being Ricardos And the French Dispatch. It’s the third WGA a tribute to MacKay, who shared the photo’s credibility story with David Sirota; McKay won WGA Awards in 2016 for co-writing The Big Short And in 2010 for his work on Saturday Night Live.

Belfastthe other Academy Award nominee in the original category, was not eligible for a WGA award tonight, and neither was Jane Campion dog power (This year’s Oscar nominee) and Maggie Gyllenhaal the missing daughter (which won a USC Scripter Predictive Award) is on the modified side. leave the door open kudawhich also won the BAFTAs last week.

Last year at the WGAs, Emerald Fennell’s young promising He won the Original Screenplay category with the team behind him Borat next movie He won for an adapted screenplay. young promising He went on to take home an Academy Award in the same category; Borate He was nominated for an Oscar, but he missed it the father In the end he won an Oscar.

Other major victories included tonight the great For the episodic comedy. in long form, maid Emmy Award Winner East Town mare beat the original. Konanin her final season, won the Comedy/Variety Talk Series, her first WGA award on her last chance to win the cup.

The WGA also awarded a pair of Honorary Awards at the ceremony it hosted Ted Lasso And the Black Lady Sketch ShowAshley Nicole Black. Barry Jenkins accepted the Paul Selvin Award from WGAW For episode “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” from the Amazon Underground railway. The prize is awarded to “the scenario that best embodies the spirit of constitutional and civil rights and freedoms indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere.”

late night icon Dick Cavett received the Evelyn F. Burkey Award from WGAEAwarded for contributions that have brought honor and dignity to writers everywhere.

Here is the full list of winners:

film

original screen

do not search

Screenplay by Adam McKay, story by Adam McKay and David Sirota; Netflix

modified screen

kuda

Screenplay by Sian Heder, based on the original motion picture La Famille Belier directed by Eric Lartigau and written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Kari de Malberg, Eric Lartigau, and Thomas Bedegin; an Apple

Documentary script

Expose Muybridge

Written by Mark Schafer. Inside the media

TV and new media

Drama series

Succession

Written by Jesse Armstrong, John Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prieble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roach, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO / HBO Max

Comedy series

hacks

Written by Genevieve Anello, Lucia Anello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chavin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Carlin, Catherine Kearns, Andrew Low, Joe Mandy, Pat Reagan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jane Statsky. HBO / HBO Max

new series

hacks

Written by Genevieve Anello, Lucia Anello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chavin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Carlin, Catherine Kearns, Andrew Low, Joe Mandy, Pat Reagan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jane Statsky. HBO / HBO Max

original long shape

East Town mare

Written by Brad Inglesby; HBO / HBO Max

modified long form

maid

Written by Becca Braunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, inspired by Stephanie Land’s book; Netflix

Original short skin and new media mod

expose borate

Written by Robin Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime video

Vitality

“Planto” (Touka and Bertie)

Written by Lisa Hanawalt; Cartoon Network

episodic drama

“Retired Sanitation Workers of Idaho” (Succession)

Written by Tony Roach and Susan Soon is Stanton; HBO / HBO Max

Comedy Episodic

“ultimately alone” (the great)

Written by Tony McNamara; hollow

Comedy / Variety Conversation Series

Konan

Lead Writer: Matt O’Brien Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Buzan, Daniel Cronin, Andrés de Bouchet, Jesse Gaskell, Skylar Hegley, Brian Kelly, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levine, Levi McDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney TBS

Comic / Variety of graphics

I think you should leave with Tim Robinson

Writers: Zach Canin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix

Comedy/Special Shows

The whole front wants to take your weapons

Lead Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker Writers: Samantha B, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman Writing under the direction of Joe Grossman, Sahar Razavi Special material by Michael Rowe; TBS

Competition and audience participation

bake it

Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reno, Nicole Thurman; peacock

DAYTIME DRAMA

days of our lives

Lead Writer: Ron Karlevati Writers: Lauren Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Caroline Coleton, Richard Coleton, Jamie Giddens, David Griezmann, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Cowan, Dave Ryan, Catherine de Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC

Children’s long ring, long shape, special specifications

“A Midnight Magic Tale” (Are you afraid of the dark?)

Written by JT Billings and Alex Ebel; Nickelodeon

Documentary text – current events

The health care gapfront line)

Written by Rick Young; TV program

Documentary text – other than current events

“Citizen Hearst, Part One” (American experience)

Written by Jane Tempest. TV program

News text – a regularly scheduled report, flyer, or urgent report

“uneven stagnation” (60 minutes)

Written by Katie Kerstatt Jacobson, Scott Bailey, Nicole Young; CBS News

News text – analysis, feature or comment

“Cuffed with the truth” (60 minutes)

Written by Katie Kerstatt Jacobson, Scott Bailey, Nicole Young; CBS News

digital news

“Asian men’s rights think this is the moment”

Written by Aaron Mac. Slate.com

Radio/Audio Winners

Radio / Audio Documentary

One year: 1977 “The Miracle Cure”

Written by Evan Chong; Podcast Slate

News/Audio Text – Regularly scheduled text, flyer or urgent report

“Surfside Condo Collapse” (CBS World News late report)

Written by Kathleen M. Bigins; CBS News Radio

Radio/Audio news text – analysis, feature or comment

“Tasmanian devil tattoo” (jaw ring)

Written by Benjamin Frisch. Podcast Slate

promotional

On Air Promotion

“Celebrating Strong Pioneers: Trailers for the Equalizer and Why Women Kill”

Written by Molly Neylan. CBS