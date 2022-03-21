List of Writers Guild Awards 2022 Winners – Best WGA Series & Movies – Deadline

Updated full list of winners: The 2022 Writers Guild Awards awarded Adam McKay’s script for apocalyptic satire do not search Original Screenplay Award and Siân Heder kuda Her Award for Adapted Screenplay Sunday at a virtual gala to honor the best in film, television, new media, news, radio and promotional categories.
The awards show also saw two wins on the TV side of hackswhich took the categories of Comedy Series and New Series, identical Ted Lassofeat of last year. Succession He also won twice, sweeping in a drama series and episodic drama. 60 minutes He was another double winner tonight.
in the movie race, do not search Sign up for fellow Oscar nominees King Richard And the Licorice pizza (Pizza won the BAFTAs last week), along with Being Ricardos And the French Dispatch. It’s the third WGA a tribute to MacKay, who shared the photo’s credibility story with David Sirota; McKay won WGA Awards in 2016 for co-writing The Big Short And in 2010 for his work on Saturday Night Live.
Belfastthe other Academy Award nominee in the original category, was not eligible for a WGA award tonight, and neither was Jane Campion dog power (This year’s Oscar nominee) and Maggie Gyllenhaal the missing daughter (which won a USC Scripter Predictive Award) is on the modified side. leave the door open kudawhich also won the BAFTAs last week.
Last year at the WGAs, Emerald Fennell’s young promising He won the Original Screenplay category with the team behind him Borat next movie He won for an adapted screenplay. young promising He went on to take home an Academy Award in the same category; Borate He was nominated for an Oscar, but he missed it the father In the end he won an Oscar.
Other major victories included tonight the great For the episodic comedy. in long form, maid Emmy Award Winner East Town mare beat the original. Konanin her final season, won the Comedy/Variety Talk Series, her first WGA award on her last chance to win the cup.
The WGA also awarded a pair of Honorary Awards at the ceremony it hosted Ted Lasso And the Black Lady Sketch ShowAshley Nicole Black. Barry Jenkins accepted the Paul Selvin Award from WGAW For episode “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” from the Amazon Underground railway. The prize is awarded to “the scenario that best embodies the spirit of constitutional and civil rights and freedoms indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere.”
late night icon Dick Cavett received the Evelyn F. Burkey Award from WGAEAwarded for contributions that have brought honor and dignity to writers everywhere.
Here is the full list of winners:
film
original screen
do not search
Screenplay by Adam McKay, story by Adam McKay and David Sirota; Netflix
modified screen
kuda
Screenplay by Sian Heder, based on the original motion picture La Famille Belier directed by Eric Lartigau and written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Kari de Malberg, Eric Lartigau, and Thomas Bedegin; an Apple
Documentary script
Expose Muybridge
Written by Mark Schafer. Inside the media
TV and new media
Drama series
Succession
Written by Jesse Armstrong, John Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prieble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roach, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO / HBO Max
Comedy series
hacks
Written by Genevieve Anello, Lucia Anello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chavin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Carlin, Catherine Kearns, Andrew Low, Joe Mandy, Pat Reagan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jane Statsky. HBO / HBO Max
new series
hacks
Written by Genevieve Anello, Lucia Anello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chavin, Paul W. Downs, Jess Dweck, Cole Escola, Janis Hirsch, Ariel Carlin, Catherine Kearns, Andrew Low, Joe Mandy, Pat Reagan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jane Statsky. HBO / HBO Max
original long shape
East Town mare
Written by Brad Inglesby; HBO / HBO Max
modified long form
maid
Written by Becca Braunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, inspired by Stephanie Land’s book; Netflix
Original short skin and new media mod
expose borate
Written by Robin Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime video
Vitality
“Planto” (Touka and Bertie)
Written by Lisa Hanawalt; Cartoon Network
episodic drama
“Retired Sanitation Workers of Idaho” (Succession)
Written by Tony Roach and Susan Soon is Stanton; HBO / HBO Max
Comedy Episodic
“ultimately alone” (the great)
Written by Tony McNamara; hollow
Comedy / Variety Conversation Series
Konan
Lead Writer: Matt O’Brien Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Buzan, Daniel Cronin, Andrés de Bouchet, Jesse Gaskell, Skylar Hegley, Brian Kelly, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levine, Levi McDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney TBS
Comic / Variety of graphics
I think you should leave with Tim Robinson
Writers: Zach Canin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix
Comedy/Special Shows
The whole front wants to take your weapons
Lead Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker Writers: Samantha B, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman Writing under the direction of Joe Grossman, Sahar Razavi Special material by Michael Rowe; TBS
Competition and audience participation
bake it
Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reno, Nicole Thurman; peacock
DAYTIME DRAMA
days of our lives
Lead Writer: Ron Karlevati Writers: Lauren Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Caroline Coleton, Richard Coleton, Jamie Giddens, David Griezmann, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Cowan, Dave Ryan, Catherine de Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC
Children’s long ring, long shape, special specifications
“A Midnight Magic Tale” (Are you afraid of the dark?)
Written by JT Billings and Alex Ebel; Nickelodeon
Documentary text – current events
The health care gapfront line)
Written by Rick Young; TV program
Documentary text – other than current events
“Citizen Hearst, Part One” (American experience)
Written by Jane Tempest. TV program
News text – a regularly scheduled report, flyer, or urgent report
“uneven stagnation” (60 minutes)
Written by Katie Kerstatt Jacobson, Scott Bailey, Nicole Young; CBS News
News text – analysis, feature or comment
“Cuffed with the truth” (60 minutes)
Written by Katie Kerstatt Jacobson, Scott Bailey, Nicole Young; CBS News
digital news
“Asian men’s rights think this is the moment”
Written by Aaron Mac. Slate.com
Radio/Audio Winners
Radio / Audio Documentary
One year: 1977 “The Miracle Cure”
Written by Evan Chong; Podcast Slate
News/Audio Text – Regularly scheduled text, flyer or urgent report
“Surfside Condo Collapse” (CBS World News late report)
Written by Kathleen M. Bigins; CBS News Radio
Radio/Audio news text – analysis, feature or comment
“Tasmanian devil tattoo” (jaw ring)
Written by Benjamin Frisch. Podcast Slate
promotional
On Air Promotion
“Celebrating Strong Pioneers: Trailers for the Equalizer and Why Women Kill”
Written by Molly Neylan. CBS
