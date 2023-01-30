Lisa Marie Presley took opiates and lost 40-50 lbs. weeks before death

Lisa Marie Presley She was on an extreme weight loss regimen in the months leading up to her death, because she wanted to look her best to celebrate “Elvis” during various award ceremonies… family sources tell TMZ.

Our sources say… Two months before the Golden Globes, Lisa Marie had plastic surgery and started taking weight-loss medication. We’re told she lost 40 to 50 pounds in the six weeks leading up to the Globes.

What’s more… our family sources say Lisa Marie has been taking opioids again – an addiction she struggled with for years.



Lisa did a couple of interviews during the Globes that caused alarm…she was gaunt, slurred in her words and so unsteady that she had to hold on to a friend while she spoke. Dr. Drew It was obvious just watching the video… there were clear signs Lisa was on to something, he told TMZ.

Family and law enforcement sources told TMZ… The morning Lisa died she complained of abdominal pain.

It was the cause of Lisa’s death Postponement toxicology pending Results, which may take several months.



With the cause of death still undetermined, there is indeed a family war brewing. Priscilla PresleyLisa Marie’s mother filed legal documents The challenge of change Allegedly, her daughter was introduced to her trust. Lisa appointed Priscilla’s guardian in 2010, but cut her off in a 2016 amendment to be replaced by her daughter, Riley Keough. Priscilla suggests in the docs that the 2016 amendment is fraudulent. See also Kevin Spacey Trial has taken a scary turn



