Lions GM Brad Holmes shows confidence with 4 deals on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Brad Holmes had only made three one-day draft deals in two years. On the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft, he was roaming and tackled.

in his first book NFL Draft As general manager of the Detroit Lions, Brad Holmes has made only one day trade in 2021 – a modest third-day deal to grab linebacker Derek Barnes. The following year, Holmes became significantly more aggressive – jumping 20 places in the first round to snatch Jameson Williams. He capped off the draft with a simple sixth-round trade, but that was it. One trading day in 2021, and two in 2022.

Friday night, we all witnessed an evolution of Brad Holmes. In the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft alone, he orchestrated four deals — taking complete command of the second and third rounds.

Seeing Brian Branch still on the board at 45, the Lions jumped three points from 48 to grab him – costing them only a fifth-round pick

With no value picks left in the second round, Holmes came back twice, Earning shots 122, 139, and 249 in the process, while sliding into the third round and moving shots 183 and 194.

With the third day’s extra capital, Holmes made another solid trade, going from a fourth-round (122) to late third-round (96) to grab DT Brodric Martin, while trading away two fifth-round picks.

After the draft, Holmes admitted that he settled down as the NFL’s general manager and he feels more confident swinging these trades.

“I’ve felt more comfortable doing it this year,” Holmes said. “Obviously we did a couple of runs last year, but kind of this year — especially when you get into day two and you’re maneuverable, you just learn as you go and the more experience you get. You’re going to get more comfortable with that in terms of just reading it and feeling it and making the calls “.

Of course, it helps to have heaps of demo capital. The Lions entered the day with three picks in the second round and five picks in the third. But Holmes’ trades helped add extra value to their prep lineup, and he used up much of that excess to get Martin, a much-needed addition along the defensive line.

Despite his history, Holmes’ hyperactivity on Friday shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. In his pre-draft press conference a week ago, he said they felt they had the flexibility of the roster and the assets to do whatever they wanted on draft night.

“I like the fact that we can go any direction we want, and we can feel good about it, just get us the right footballer,” said Holmes.

But to be as flexible as Friday night was, it takes a full crew. Holmes may be the curator, but others inside are helping to set the standards for the professions, and Holmes hastened to thank them after the dust had settled.

“I have a great staff that is doing a really great job just kind of getting on the phones with (Lions Chief Operating Personnel, Mike) Disner, (Lions Senior Manager, Football Management Brandon) Sosna, (Lions Senior Personnel Executive John) Dorsey and (Lions Senior Personnel Executive John) Dorsey and Holmes said. .

As the Lions enter the third day, they are left with only two options – a fifth and seventh round selection. But at this point, expect the Lions to choose Day 3 wherever they want, because Holmes clearly isn’t afraid to keep those phones active.

Read more