Linux developers discover that Intel Arc GPU firmware updates need an Intel CPU

in our area Intel’s Arc GPU Reviews, we were generally impressed with its performance for the price, especially as a first-generation product. But buyers have a lot of potential caveats to consider, including unstable drives, inconsistent performance, and a couple of weird problems that need to be addressed. Look in the BIOS settings of your computer to solve.

Linux developers working on Arc support seem to have discovered another weirdness about cards. according to Developer Richard Hughes (As I mentioned before Voronex), and update the firmware on the GPUs in Arc Looks like it was handled by Intel Management Engine, a microcontroller that is only included in computers with Intel processors. Hughes encountered the problem specifically in the context of IBM’s POWER CPU architecture, but it seems to make firmware updates impossible on any non-Intel platform, including those based on AMD or Arm CPUs.

Fortunately, these types of GPU firmware updates don’t happen often, and when they do an act This usually happens to fix a certain obscure issue or add minor features – using a GPU with old firmware isn’t the end of the world. On the other hand, if the GPU is going to do that need to Important firmware updates Somewhere down the line, this will be the first generation of Arc cards, which are Intel’s first widely released dedicated GPUs that have already proven exceptionally tough around the edges in a host of other ways.

We’ve contacted Intel to ask if they plan to change how they install Arc firmware updates, and will update this article if we receive a response.