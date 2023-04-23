Linux 6.3 released with more Meteor Lake enabled, Zen 4 Auto IBRS, and more

Show your support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? This is what complements the ads on this site for our premium ad-free service. For as little as $4 per month, you can help support our site while the money earned allows us to continue doing Linux hardware reviews, benchmarking, maintaining our community forums, and much more.
Linus Torvalds has just released Linux 6.3 as the latest stable kernel release.
Torvalds commented on 6.3 Release Announcement a few minutes ago:
It was a quiet release this time, and last week was really no different. So here we are, on schedule, with 6.3 out and ready to be enjoyed.
That’s not to say something bad couldn’t have been lurking all these weeks, of course, but let’s take things at face value and hope that all means all is well, and it really was a nice controlled editing session. that happens.
Obviously, this also means that the merge window for 6.4 will open tomorrow. I already have over two dozen withdrawal requests waiting for me to initiate withdrawals, which I appreciate. I expect to get more when I wake up tomorrow.”
Linux 6.3-rc8 is not guaranteed and Linux 6.3 is shipping now. Last week’s drop was a significant fix for Btrfs’ regression since Linux 6.2 and also fixed an Intel Gigabit Ethernet adapter that has been stuck at about 60% of its top speed for the past 3 years.
See our Linux 6.3 Features Overview for a look at all the shiny new features for this kernel release. Or if you’re short on time, as of this morning the most interesting features of Linux 6.3 are. Now on to the Linux 6.4 cycle!
