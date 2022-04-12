April 12, 2022

LINE: Monster Rancher for iOS and Android announced

LINE . companyIn cooperation with Koi Tecmoannounced Font: Monster Ranchera new game in Monster Rancher The series is scheduled to be released for iOS and Android in 2022 in Japan.

Here is an overview of the game, via LINE Corporation:

  • Breeding monsters from the past is back – Train and strengthen many unique monsters as a new breeder, then aim for victory in tournaments. Pamper your monsters too much and they may be late to training – but push them too hard and they may run away! As a breeder, enjoy raising beasts in your own way while understanding their competence and condition.
  • Your favorite monsters are born in the latest graphics – Training of battle monsters from Monster Rancher And Monster Rancher 2, reborn in the latest graphics. Unique new monsters Font: Monster Rancher will also appear.
  • Unique new features – Several new features have been added, such as the ability to send the monsters you spawn on expeditions to different locations, as well as creating teams of multiple monsters to compete in ranked breeder battles.
  • New Monster Generation Methods – Create new generation monsters unique to LINE. More details will be announced at a later time.

Watch the trailer ad below. Visit the official website here.

