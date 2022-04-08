April 8, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Lindsay Lohan Really Wanted to Play Regina George “The Ordinary Girl”

Muhammad 28 mins ago 2 min read
Lindsay Lohan Really Wanted to Play Regina George "The Ordinary Girl"

Lindsey Lohan

Lindsey Lohan
Photo: Santiago Felipe (Getty Images)

With Lindsay Lohan enters the scene of the movie Once again, the actress is taking some time to look back at her past roles, including the 2004 classic I mean girls.

at I mean girlsLohan plays Cady Heron, an ignorant transfer student who finds herself the target of a popular girl group called The Plastics (played by Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert). It is already known information Lohan originally auditioned for the role of Queen Bee Regina George, but the actor has now opened up about why, describing George as a “naturally beautiful girl.”

The story behind me in which I played Cady I mean girls Not really known by a lot of people. “I wanted to play Regina,” Lohan says. Vogue magazine In a recent interview. “Because I had just come out of freaky fridayand I really wanted to play as a pretty, normal girl now and I wanted to have a different role than just the aggrieved teenager again.”

Now, McAdams’ Regina George might be pretty, but normal? If a girl is narcissistic, manipulative, complicit she is considered “normal,” then sure. Before that I mean girlsLohan has taken on roles in freaky friday And the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queenand both show her as a volatile and unpopular teenage girl. Luhan no longer wants to be an outcast in the social jungle that is high school. However, director Mark Waters and screenwriter Tina Fey just didn’t have it.

“Mark Waters, the director, insisted I played Cady as well as Tina [Fey]Luhan continues. “They were like, ‘No, no, no, you darling, you have to play Cady. So I was very eager to get into the transitional part of, ‘Okay, let’s get to the nice part of Cady.

G/O Media may get commission

Lohan is set to star the next three Netflix features, as they decided to lead only the Lohanissance show. The first of these projects is a rom-com titled Falling in Christmas.

See also  SNL Covers Will Smith & Chris Rock's Oscar Slap In The Sketch, 'Weekend Update'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Ricky Jervis calls the Oscars a tame joke, reveals the line he used – Deadline

8 hours ago Muhammad
1 min read

Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19, ‘Plaza Suite’ closed

16 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Russian Doll Season 2 Trailer Natasha Lyonne Netflix

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

1 min read

Severe rocket fire in Ukraine, large civilian casualties – Friday Top Stories here

20 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Robinhood, EPAM Systems, Kroger, and more

22 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Lindsay Lohan Really Wanted to Play Regina George “The Ordinary Girl”

28 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Highlights from SpaceX and NASA’s first private launch to the Space Station

29 mins ago Izer