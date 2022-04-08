Lindsay Lohan Really Wanted to Play Regina George “The Ordinary Girl”

Lindsey Lohan Photo : Santiago Felipe ( Getty Images )

With Lindsay Lohan enters the scene of the movie Once again, the actress is taking some time to look back at her past roles, including the 2004 classic I mean girls.

at I mean girlsLohan plays Cady Heron, an ignorant transfer student who finds herself the target of a popular girl group called The Plastics (played by Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert). It is already known information Lohan originally auditioned for the role of Queen Bee Regina George, but the actor has now opened up about why, describing George as a “naturally beautiful girl.”

The story behind me in which I played Cady I mean girls Not really known by a lot of people. “I wanted to play Regina,” Lohan says. Vogue magazine In a recent interview. “Because I had just come out of freaky fridayand I really wanted to play as a pretty, normal girl now and I wanted to have a different role than just the aggrieved teenager again.”

Now, McAdams’ Regina George might be pretty, but normal? If a girl is narcissistic, manipulative, complicit she is considered “normal,” then sure. Before that I mean girlsLohan has taken on roles in freaky friday And the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queenand both show her as a volatile and unpopular teenage girl. Luhan no longer wants to be an outcast in the social jungle that is high school. However, director Mark Waters and screenwriter Tina Fey just didn’t have it.

“Mark Waters, the director, insisted I played Cady as well as Tina [Fey]Luhan continues. “They were like, ‘No, no, no, you darling, you have to play Cady. So I was very eager to get into the transitional part of, ‘Okay, let’s get to the nice part of Cady.

Lohan is set to star the next three Netflix features, as they decided to lead only the Lohanissance show. The first of these projects is a rom-com titled Falling in Christmas.